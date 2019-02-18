A year after New Orleans-area teams took home three boys state basketball titles, Crescent City squads returned from the Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles empty-handed in 2018. But with eight teams positioned with a top-four seed in the 12 brackets, several local teams have positioned themselves well for deep postseason runs.
Sophie B. Wright leads the pack, grabbing the lone local No. 1 seed in Class 3A after finishing 29-3 with a District 9-3A title to their name and no losses in more than six weeks. The Warriors, who defeated four separate defending state champs this season, could meet Class 3A runner-up Peabody in the title game, a potential rematch of Wright’s semifinals loss a year ago. They are also joined by No. 26 seed St. James in the 3A bracket
The Catholic League dominated the top of the Division I bracket, nabbing three of the four double-bye berths into the quarterfinals. No. 2 St. Augustine (28-4) and No. 3 Holy Cross (27-6) led the pack after sharing the District 9-5A title at 10-2, followed by No. 4 Jesuit (28-6), which finished third in the district standings at 8-4. No. 6 Brother Martin (17-16) and No. 11 Rummel (9-24) face off in the second round, along with last year’s finalist No. 7 St. Paul’s (17-17) and No. 10 Shaw (13-19), while No. 8 John Curtis (13-15) will host No. 8 C.E. Byrd.
In Division III, Country Day (21-11) picked up the No. 2 seed after making a run to the semifinals a year ago before losing to eventual champion Dunham, this year’s top overall seed, by a single point. The Cajuns earned a double-bye into the quarterfinals and are joined in the bracket by No. 4 Riverside (14-16), No. 7 Newman (14-8) and No. 10 Pope John Paul II (15-16), which face off in the second round, along with No. 12 Northlake Christian (6-20).
In Division II, District 10-3A champion De La Salle (19-9) nabbed the top local spot with the No. 3 seed, followed by No. 6 Lusher (20-11), No. 7 E.D. White (20-8), No. 8 Hannan (18-13), No. 12 St. Charles (11-16), No. 13 Thomas Jefferson (15-12) and No. 17 Ben Franklin (4-19).
Bonnabel (25-5) ran through District 8-5A with an undefeated 7-0 record and earned a No. 4 seed in Class 5A, followed by District 8-5A runner-up Landry-Walker (22-9) with the No. 6 seed. Other teams in the bracket include No. 14 Slidell (24-8), No. 15 Covington (24-9), No. 17 Hahnville (20-13), No. 20 West Jefferson (22-10) and No. 21 Destrehan (21-11).
In Class 4A, No. 8 Lakeshore (26-4) and No. 10 Salmen (21-12) earned first-round home games, including the Spartans’ matchup with No. 23 Edna Karr (13-18) this week. Other local teams earning postseason berths include No. 17 Warren Easton (23-9), No. 24 McMain (16-17), No. 28 Pearl River (18-15) and No. 32 NOMMA (13-9).
No. 13 M.L. King (23-13) was the lone squad to earn a bid in Class 2A, while No. 8 KIPP Booker T. Washington (20-14) and No. 22 West St. John (9-20) qualified in Class 1A and No. 26 Kenner Discovery (8-18) in Class B. Division IV No. 8 seed St. Martin’s Episcopal (13-9) also made the cut, as did No. 2 Crescent City (23-13) and No. 8 Christ Episcopal (7-14) in Division V.