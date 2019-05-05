Behind senior Hunter Dean's one-hitter, the Lakeshore Titans advanced to the state tournament for the first time after a 6-0 victory over South Terrebonne on Sunday afternoon in Game 2 of their quarterfinal series in Mandeville.
With the victory, the No. 2 Titans (33-4) advance to the Class 4A state semifinals at 2 p.m. Thursday against the winner of the Breaux Bridge-Pearl River quarterfinal series, which also was taking place Sunday afternoon. No. 10 South Terrebonne finishes its season 17-13.
After winning the first game 10-1 on Friday, Lakeshore built a 1-0 advantage in the first inning. With one out, Jared Hymel singled and Christian Westcott doubled. With runners on the corners, senior catcher J.T. Singletary’s RBI sacrifice fly scored Hymel.
The Titans score two more runs in the third inning, highlighted by a sacrifice fly by first baseman Devin Weilbacher. An inning later, Chris Olivier, who reached on an error, eventaully scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-0.
The lead would balloon to 6-0 in the sixth inning on a Westcott two-run single. The junior shortstop finished 3 for 4 with two RBIs.
“We knew South Terrebonne was going to be a scrappy team,” he said. “Once you could get ahead of them, we knew we had to keep our feet on the throat and don’t take it off. It was great to do this at home in front of the home crowd, friends and family.”
The Lakeshore bats pounded out 11 hits, which was more than enough offense for Dean. The 6-foot-7 right-hander stifled the Gators bats, striking out nine and only walking one in a complete game.
“I actually didn’t feel ‘on’ today,” Dean said of his performance. “I just had to rely on my teammates to make the plays behind me in the field. I thought I didn’t hit my spots early, but fortunately I was able to settle in.”
One of seven seniors for the Titans, Hymel, who finished 2 for 3, said while the accomplishment of making it to Sulphur is great, Lakeshore still has its eyes on the ultimate prize.
“Our first goal of this season was to come together as a single unit,” he said. “Our second goal was to win district, and that is in our hands now too. The ultimate goal is within reach now; we just have to go out there and get it.”