Donovan Kaufman’s fingerprints were all over Rummel’s District 9-5A victory against Brother Martin on Saturday night at Tad Gormely Stadium.
Kaufman took the opening kickoff back 97 yards for a touchdown and had two sacks, two other tackles for losses and a fumble recovery in the Raiders’ key 17-0 win.
The win by Rummel (7-1, 4-0), No. 7 in the Advocate’s Large Schools Super 10 rankings, sets up a showdown for the district championship next week against John Curtis. Curtis is ranked No. 1 in the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A poll and No. 1 in the Advocate Super 10.
“It feels great to be playing for the district championship,” said Kaufman, a junior defensive back. “We haven’t been in this position since I was in the eighth grade.”
Raiders coach Jay Roth said the kickoff return set the tone.
“I wasn’t surprised that he returned it for a touchdown,” Roth said. “That was his second one this season. But it gave us a 7-0 lead in a what turned out to be a defensive game, which we expected.”
Rummel led 10-3 as power back Jaelen Sturgis capped its final drive with a 24-yard touchdown run with 2 minutes, 59 seconds left. Sturgis wore down the Crusaders with 34 yards rushing before breaking off his final run.
Brother Martin coach Mark Bonis said Kaufman’s return was huge, but he also gave a nod to Rummel’s defense. However, Crusaders sophomore Isaiah Torregano started his first game at quarterback in place of injured starter Drew Martin.
“(Torregano) wasn’t wide-eyed or anything, and he played tough,” Bonis said. “But to make his first start against Rumme. … We just have to run the ball better. We’re hoping we can continue to improve in these last few games.”
Brother Martin, 4-4, 1-3, will play at Shaw on Saturday.
The Raiders went into halftime with a 10-0 lead, the difference in the game being Kaufman’s return.
Four possessions later, Rummel got the ball at its 40 after a punt. Fourteen plays later, the Raiders reached the Brother Martin 18, where Patrick Vanderbrook kicked a 35-yard field goal at 4:46 of the second quarter. Fields gained 31 yards on the drive, including 10 yards on a quarterback draw to the 19.
Brother Martin was held to 26 yards rushing in the half and seven passing. Rummel had 87 yards rushing, including 51 on 10 carries by Sturgis.