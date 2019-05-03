St. Paul’s earned a return trip to Sulphur and the state baseball tournament after a sweep over Evangel Christian, securing a 7-5 victory in game one, and cruising to an 11-0 rout in the second game of the Division I quarterfinals May 3 at Heap Field in Covington.
In game one, St. Paul’s starter senior Jacob Scherer (6-2) scattered seven hits, battling throughout the game after falling behind 5-1 in the second inning as Evangel’s Blake Shapen ripped a three-run homer to left. Scherer found his groove, locating his pitches, keeping the Eagles off the board in the final five frames, striking out five and walking only one.
“It was like a wake-up call for me,” Scherer said of his struggles early. “I was able to find my groove and my slider was my best pitch. My job was to close out the game.”
St. Paul’s Nick Vitale and Kyle Conigliaro ripped solo homers for the Wolves as they played some long ball. William Duncan and Matthew Russo drove in runs in the third inning, as the Wolves took advantage of four walks, cutting Evangel’s lead to 5-3. Conigliaro’s solo blast in the fourth cut the margin to 5-4.
Vitale drew a walk to open the fifth, scoring on two wild pitches to tie it 5-5. The Wolves put the game away, plating two runs in the sixth on two hits, singles by Connor Simon and Nick Wright. Simon tallied on an RBI sacrifice bunt by Conigliaro and Beau Neelis produced an RBI double.
St. Paul’s completed the sweep exploding for 11 runs on 15 hits in the second game, with Jacob Boudreaux and Simon, combining on a two-hitter. Boudreaux went five solid innings, giving up just one hit, a bloop single with two outs and a runner on in the fifth inning, before pitching out of the jam.
Boudreaux, who threw 83 pitches, said he and his teammates refused to lose in game one, setting up the potential sweep.
“I knew I had to trust my defense and our guys were swinging the bats well,” said the senior hurler. “I just wanted to throw strikes and my teammates made it easy with the big lead.”
Simon delivered the offensive spark for the Wolves, going 4 for 4, driving in two runs, scoring three times, and closed out the game two win in relief. Simon ripped a solo homer, leading off the second inning and the Wolves never looked back. Simon also singled twice and doubled just missing the cycle.
Simon replaced Boudreaux in the sixth inning, surrendering just one hit and a walk in his two-inning relief effort. He retired four in a row until issuing a walk followed by a strike out and a double before recording the final out.
The Wolves pushed across three runs in the fourth and tallied four more in the fifth, putting the game out of reach, ripping five consecutive hits. St. Paul’s Neelis delivered a 3 for 4 performance in game two, driving in a run.
Wolves head coach Mick Nunez said his club showed heart coming back in the first game, trailing 5-1 early.
“Once Jacob (Scherer) settled in and found his groove, we chipped away one run at a time,” said Nunez. “We never quit, and we came up with some big at bats to battle back in game one. We got phenomenal pitching in the second game and we are headed back to Sulphur.”