Arguably the most decorated and highly-touted boys basketball player to emerge from the Crescent City has returned to his roots, in hopes of bringing home a state basketball title the program hasn’t reached since his senior year.
According to a source, Isidore Newman High School has hired 1993 grad Randy Livingston to take over the boys’ varsity basketball program, just two weeks after the team’s former head coach Jimmy Tillette announced his retirement from coaching.
In Livingston, whose No. 50 jersey was retired by the school back in 2013 alongside former Greenies greats Bobby Lane and Sean Tuohy, the school welcomes in a decorated player and an experienced and well-traveled coach into its ranks. Livingston’s lore began during his high school days, when he led the Greenies to three consecutive Class 2A state basketball titles from 1991-93 and was named the LHSAA All-Tournament Most Outstanding Player in 1991 and 1993, his senior year. During his four-year career, Newman compiled a record of 114-15.
As a junior and senior he was named Parade Magazine’s Player of the Year, to go with his National Prep Player of the Year honors he shared with Jason Kidd (1992) and Rasheed Wallace (1993). Livingston totaled 3,429 points (26.6 per game) over his four high school seasons and capped it as a McDonald’s All-American and the No. 1-ranked recruit in the Class of 1993, after which he took his talents to LSU.
He immediately showed his prowess at the college level, averaging 14 points and a nation-best 9.4 assists per game as a freshman before a series of knee injuries limited his time with the Tigers to just 32 games. Still, he was selected in the 1996 NBA Draft with the 42nd pick by the Houston Rockets.
Livingston played for nine clubs during his 11-year career, including a brief stint with the New Orleans Hornets during the 2002-'03 season, the team’s first year in his hometown. He only appeared in 60 games in a season twice. Livingston also played professionally in Turkey, in the CBA and was a two-time NBA D-League MVP, averaging 14.3 points and 10.6 assists in 89 games with the Idaho Stampede in 2007 and 2008. He then moved on to coach the developmental squad from 2010-12.
In 2012 Livingston moved to Australia, where he started a scouting service for college prospects through his LivOn Basketball Foundation. In 2016 he returned to the states to serve as an assistant coach for one season at LSU under then-head coach Johnny Jones. But just days after the Tigers’ 2016-17 campaign, Jones was fired and his entire coaching staff released following the team’s 10-21 record.
From there, Livingston’s attention shifted back to the grassroots basketball scene. This past summer, he brought his LivOn brand to his hometown and partnered with New Orleans AAU basketball squad Nola23 to compete under the Louisiana Supreme group in the Adidas Gauntlet Gold and Silver summer series.
In August, he held the Louisiana Top 150 camp, which welcomed some of the state’s top hooping talent for a weekend-long grind that included combine-style testing and an up-tempo circuit of drills and stations at the BREC Sportsplex.
This past season, Tillette’s Newman squad finished with a 15-9 record before falling to eventual Division III state champs Country Day 62-38 in the quarterfinals.