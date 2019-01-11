Courtney Schindler preached to her team about all the hard work that they had put in during a lunchtime pep talk prior to Lee Road taking on William Pitcher for the St. Tammany Parish Junior High Division II girls basketball championship.
Boy did it work.
The top-seeded Rebels pulled out a 31-30 win over the Panthers at Folsom Junior High to claim the title.
Brianna Maxwell led the way for Lee Road with 13 points and Maggie Frasch had seven. Lydie Billie and C. Washington had seven points apiece to lead William Pitcher.
“Coach Schindler’s talk really hit home for me,” Maxwell said. “She just kept reiterating how hard we have worked to come to this point, and all the ways we play together as a team. If we can do that in this game, we can compete for a championship. To win this game and beat a quality William Pitcher team; I just feel so happy.”
Trailing 30-24 with 1:09 to go in the game, William Pitcher guard Kamryn Lee hit a 3-pointer and Lydie Billie had a bucket sandwiched in-between a made Lee free throw to tie the game 30-30 with 18.6 seconds left. On the ensuing inbounds play, Katie Byrd was fouled and hit what turned out to be the game-winner at the free throw line for Lee Road.
A sloppy game that featured nearly 50 combined foul calls between the two teams, the game was tied 4-4 after the first six minutes. Two 3-pointers proved to be the catalyst for the Panthers in the second half as buckets Lee and Billie sent William Pitcher into the locker-room with a 15-14 advantage at the half.
After the Panther scored the first four points of the third quarter to take a 19-14 advantage, Lee Road finished the third on a 7-0 run to take a 21-19 lead.
“I told my team that this game was going to be all about heart,” Schindler said. “There has never been a championship game that hasn’t been a battle and it is going to come down to who wants it more. Somehow, we were able to pull it off. It was a sloppy and physical game but luckily we were able to come out on top.”