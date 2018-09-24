1. Lakeshore (4-0, last week #1): If Penn State is “Linebacker U” and LSU is “DBU”, you can legitimately start to make the case that Lakeshore is “Special Teams U.” The Titans blocked three more kicks in a huge win over Loranger. The Titans' next challenge may be Oct. 26 against Pearl River.
2. Archbishop Hannan (4-0, last week #2): Another big win for the Hawks. Hannan continues to stay on pace for its 7-0 start before the “real season” begin for Scott Wattigny’s squad. The Hannan machine continues to roll and the Hawks are becoming a consistently successful program.
3. Pearl River (4-0, last week #4): Okay, I’m officially vouching for Pearl River’s “for realness.” The Rebels are legit and they can score points on anyone. More impressively to me however was the Pearl River defense against a very good Riverdale offensive attack. I’m not predicting a run to the Dome or anything like that yet, but I am 100 percent confident in my bold prediction from the summer that the Rebels will win an 8-4A game later in the season.
4. Slidell (2-2, last week #5): The Tigers seem to be firing on all cylinders now. On paper, Slidell High has the potential to not lose another game for the rest of the regular season. Will they do it is a whole other question. I’ll be at L.V. McGnity Stadium this Friday night for the oldest rivalry in St. Tammany Parish when Slidell takes on Covington. It will be my first opportunity to see the Tigers since the jamboree and they are taking on a really good defense. Great chance for Slidell to continue its climb upward.
5. Covington (2-2, last week #6): At this point of the season, the battle for the best player in the parish award is a three-way race between Jack Mashburn, Jacob Bernard and now Edgerrin Cooper. The best defensive player for the Lions is quickly becoming its go-to threat on the other side of the ball as well, rushing for four touchdowns in a big win over Ponchatoula.
6. St. Paul’s (1-3, last week #7): After starting the season 0-3, St. Paul’s broke through with a much-needed win against Northshore. All the goals for the 2018 Wolves are still very much in front of them, and that includes the 6-5A championship. St. Paul’s should dominate Hammond this week, but all eyes are on the Oct. 4 “Battle for the Little Brown Jug” against Covington.
7. Fontainebleau (2-2, last week #10): The 2018 Bulldogs are the perfect example of a team growing as the season progresses. Sophomore Joshua Bailey looks nothing like what I saw in the season opener. Bailey is beginning to give Chris Blocker’s squad a legitimate threat under center (he threw for 188 yards and two touchdowns last week). If this continues and teams have to be worried about more than just Iverson Celestine, the Bulldogs could be formidable.
8. Northshore (2-2, last week #3): The Panthers ran into a buzz saw last week in a district home opener against St. Paul’s. Falling behind by three touchdowns in the first quarter was too much for the Panthers to overcome. Northshore hits the road this week to take on an ever-improving Fontainebleau squad.
9. Salmen (1-3, last week #11): After scoring on six points in its first three games of the season, the Salmen High offense awoke from his hibernation with a 27-point outburst in a much-needed win over Bogalusa at home. Much like Northlake Christian, I suspect all it takes is one win to get the train going in the right direction for Eric Chuter’s squad. Can Salmen make it two in a row against a Loranger team that gave up 62 points to Lakeshore last week?
10. Pope John Paul II (2-2, last week #8): A second consecutive blowout loss has the Jaguars back at the .500 mark. Charlie Cryer’s squad returns home this week to take on St. Helena in a very winnable game for Pope John Paul II. The biggest concern for the Jaguars continues to be getting healthy.
11. Northlake Christian (1-3, last week #12): The streak is finally over as Northlake Christian picks up its first win of the season. Credit to Anthony Agresta’s young squad for not giving up after losing its first three games, something they could have certainly done. Losing may be contagious, but winning can also be the same. Here’s hoping the Wolverines have caught a new bug.
12. Mandeville (0-3, last week #9): I give Mandeville coach Hutch Gonzales credit for having the guts to go for the two-point conversion in overtime against Fontainebleau. If the Skippers convert, he looks like a genius. But Gonzales showed the fan base that he isn’t afraid to make the tough decisions. Mandeville will be better; they just aren’t there yet.
Sports Editor David Folse II can be reached via email at dfolse@sttammanyfarmer.net or on Twitter, @DavidFolse.