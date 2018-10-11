Saturday Night Live, Catholic League style, is no laughing matter.
In fact, serious stakes are on the line as District 9-5A football reaches the seventh playing date.
Undefeated John Curtis continues to set the pace as it has for three consecutive seasons, with once-beaten Rummel nipping at the heels of the state’s top-ranked team in Class 5A.
Their ability to maintain those positions in the face of challenges from two formidable opponents is what makes Catholic League football so intriguing.
In one half of Saturday night’s twin bill, Curtis (6-0 overall, 2-0 in District 9-5A) plays St. Augustine (4-2, 1-2) at Yulman Stadium while six miles to the west Rummel (5-1, 2-0) plays host to Jesuit (4-2, 2-1) at Joe Yenni. Both games kick off at 7.
In addition to its state ranking, Curtis is ranked No. 1 in The New Orleans Advocate Super 10 for large schools, with Rummel ranked seventh, Jesuit ninth and St. Augustine 10th.
Lest we forget, Brother Martin (4-2, 1-1) is ranked eighth in the Super 10 and playing Holy Cross (4-2, 1-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Tad Gormley.
“It will be Saturday Night Live,’’ said Jesuit coach Mark Songy, whose team had a four-game winning streak broken in dropping a closer-than-the-final-score decision of 23-0 to Curtis last Friday at Yulman. “It’s the Catholic League. Anybody can be beaten. That’s every week. Any night can be anybody’s night.’’
Curtis enters its faceoff against St. Augustine having won 15 straight Catholic League outings dating to a 21-14 loss to Rummel on Halloween 2015. The two-time reigning champions were fortunate to escape with a 31-22 victory against the Purple Knights last season.
“We’ve said for years that we want to try to go out and play consistent and not play in highs or lows,’’ said Curtis coach J.T. Curtis, whose Patriots play Rummel in Week 9. “And I think when you do that, it gives you a chance to win. So far it’s worked. But it’s been battled and hard-fought games. I would anticipate that the rest of the way through this and on through the playoffs.’’
St. Augustine is on the rebound from a rash of injuries that sidelined as many as 10 starters during successive 28-21 and 17-7 losses to Jesuit and Brother Martin. Those defeats preceded last Friday’s 48-9 victory against Shaw (1-5, 0-3) in which senior Trevon Woodson passed for 342 yards and four touchdowns.
Four of those Purple Knights starters are lost for the season due to torn anterior cruciate ligaments.
“It’s been a plethora,’’ new St. Augustine coach Nathaniel Jones said of the team’s injuries. “But we’re getting back healthy with the guys who are able to come back, so that should help. We just have to fight through adversity and continue to plug away. You can’t let (injuries) be the narrative to your story.’’
“(The Catholic League is) definitely a grind. The biggest thing for us is just getting us straight and making sure that we’re healthy and able to go into the game with our best team. That’s been our main focus, to make sure that we’re doing what have to do to get healthy and compete at a high level.’’
Rummel has won four straight since sustaining a 21-8 loss to Pensacola-Escambia, Fla., in Week 2. The Raiders defeated then Super 10-ranked Holy Cross, 39-3, last Saturday night in what Coach Jay Roth describes as his program’s most significant victory since winning its last Catholic League championship in 2015 which preceded Curtis’ current run.
“It’s been quietly good,’’ Roth said when asked about his team seemingly flying below the radar. “Nobody knows we’re over here. That’s good. We don’t deserve to be above the radar. We haven’t done anything yet.’’
More performances like that against Holy Cross, in which the Raiders defense out-performed that of the Tigers’ more heralded outfit, could change Roth’s tune.
“I thought Saturday night was the win we needed,’’ Roth said. “Not taking anything away from our teams of the last two or three years, but that was the Catholic League victory we hadn’t gotten over the few years. We felt like accomplished something. When it was over, we enjoyed the victory. It was a good feeling. I thought we beat a real good football team.
“Holy Cross was a much more physical football team than we were especially on defense and we found a way to get it done offensively. Our defense (which has only one senior) played like a group of 11. They didn’t play like individuals. Everybody was running to the ball and they enjoyed being out of the field. They created turnovers and sacked the quarterback. So it was a good team win.’’
Jesuit, similar to St. Augustine, likely has no more margin for error in pursuit of its 17th Catholic League crown and first since 2012 dating to the league’s inception in 1955. The Blue Jays’ formula remains the same: generate enough offense to compliment a stout defense.
“It’s out of the frying pan and into the fire kind of thing,’’ Songy said. “Dealing with John Curtis one week and then you go to Rummel the next week, that’s just typical Catholic League stuff. I’m sure everybody feels the same way going from week to week.“We will absolutely have our hands full Saturday night.’’
Saturday Night Live, that is.