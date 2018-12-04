Karr running back Ronnie Jackson, leading rusher for the two-time reigning Class 4A state champions, has committed to play college football for Texas-San Antonio, Karr coach Brice Brown said Tuesday.
Jackson, 6-foot-1, 205 pounds with 4.5 speed in the 40, is the first New Orleans area prospect this season and second running back among 14 commitments pledged to coach Frank Wilson’s 2019 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports.com.
Wilson coached at LSU and O. Perry Walker among other schools.
Jackson committed to UTSA in the week leading up to Karr’s kickoff in the Class 4A state playoffs at the beginning of November, Brown said.
A three-year starter, Jackson chose the Roadrunners ahead of USM with Troy, Louisiana Tech and McNeese State completing his top five choices from a list of more than 10 schools, Brown said. Jackson also is a full academic qualifier, Brown said.
“Everybody is recruiting him as a running back,’’ Brown said. “What swung him to UTSA? Frank Wilson. Frank Wilson, with his rèsumè of coaching successful running backs, I think that intrigued Ronnie. I think that was it.
“Frank is going to get a program-changer. Ronnie is going to get people to follow him. With Frank recruiting down here, he’ll have a good tool in Ronnie helping to recruit players in the city to come to San Antonio. That will help him.
“On the field (UTSA is) getting a tough running back with a high skills set. Ronnie is built for the college game. So I believe his best football is ahead of him.’’
Jackson has rushed for 1,064 yards and 11 touchdowns on 135 carries as Karr prepares to play Warren Easton in the Class 4A state championship game scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the LHSAA Prep Classic in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Karr’s other football commitments include cornerback Devin Bush (Arkansas), wide receiver Michael Korner (Southeastern Louisiana) and defensive tackle Austin Kent (Southern).