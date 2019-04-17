John Curtis was off and running as soon as the Division I softball playoffs began.
The second-seeded Patriots got two of their seven stolen bases in the first inning, which also featured Cam Goodman’s sprint around the bases for an inside-the-park home run, on their way to a 10-0 quarterfinal victory over Chapelle on Wednesday at Curtis.
The game was shortened to 4½ innings by the mercy rule.
“That’s us,” Curtis coach Jerry Godfrey said. “We’re going to try and run right out of the gate.”
The defending state champion Patriots (21-6) advanced to face third-seeded Mount Carmel in the state semifinals next week in Sulphur. The seventh-seeded Chipmunks finished 3-17 after starting the season 3-0.
“We’re very excited,” Goodman said. “I can’t even explain it.”
Curtis set the tone with its speed and aggressive baserunning right from the beginning.
Sierra Sacco led off the first with a walk and stole second and third. One out later Goodman hit a line drive through the alley to the wall in left-center and sprinted around the bases for the home run.
“As soon as the ball left the infield,” Goodman said, “I was going for it.”
The Patriots doubled the lead in the second. Tatum Meyers led off with a single, stole second, advanced on a groundout and came home on Sacco’s infield hit. Sacco stole second ahead of Goodman’s RBI-double.
In the third, Jacke Melancon led off with a single, stole second and came home on Toni Langford’s single. After a walk and Bri Neal’s infield single, Meyers hit a two-run single for a 7-0 lead.
RBI-singles by Melancon and Neal, Rayven Sandras’ ground-rule double and a wild pitch made the score 10-0 in the fourth.
“It is so much fun to run the bases the way we do,” Sacco said. “It’s a very big part of our game. We just wanted to start fast.”
Curtis starter Remi Hebert pitched four scoreless innings, allowing two hits and five walks. Madison Laiche pitched a perfect fifth to preserve the 10-run lead and reach the mercy-rule threshold.
“Right now we’re looking at every game, every practice as an opportunity to get better,” Godfrey said.
Curtis and Mount Carmel, which beat St. Joseph’s 17-2 in a game shortened to five innings by the mercy rule on Monday, played twice this season as District 9-5A rivals and the home team won each time.
The Cubs prevailed 11-9 on March 12 and the Patriots prevailed 12-10 on March 21.