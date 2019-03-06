For a team that lost seven games in a span of 11 days in late December, the idea of Brother Martin finishing its season in Lake Charles could have seemed like a pipe dream to those on the outside.
Just the fact to have beaten co-Catholic League champion Holy Cross in last Friday’s quarterfinal road matchup, 60-57, could seem like reward enough for a team that could have mailed it in two months ago but didn’t.
But head coach Chris Biehl knows there’s always an opportunity for more magic in March.
“We have to focus on what’s getting us by opponents right now, and that’s really good defense,” he said. “You’re never sure what your team’s psyche is going to be, but you try to put your boys in the right spots. But a lot of factors come into play.”
That cause for hope comes from being in a remarkably similar position two years ago, as Biehl’s Brother Martin squad prepares for Thursday morning’s Division I semifinal game in Lake Charles at the Burton Coliseum against a very, very familiar foe: perennial Catholic League powerhouse St. Augustine. In all, the Crusaders have seen the Purple Knights three times this season, losing all three with the closest coming in a 61-53 defeat in the second round of District 9-5A action.
“We know them better than almost anybody,” Biehl said. “It’s the fourth time, and they’ve had our number in every one. But with a familiar opponent, you have to start doing things a little different for a difference outcome.
“I’ve got tremendous respect for (St. Augustine coach) Mitchell Johnson and his staff. They know our plays almost as well as we do.”
St. Augustine had no trouble handling the squad that finished with a 6-6 mark in Catholic League play the first two times they met, including a 61-38 blowout in the Chalmette tournament in December and a 54-22 drubbing in their first divisional matchup. But in that third loss, Biehl saw his team starting to figure things out in their ability to smother teams on defense, in particular.
“The boys started to gel a little better. They had more chemistry against a familiar foe,” he said. “And when that happens, things tend to balance out.”
After that loss, the Crusaders finished the regular season on a three-game winning streak and since knocked off a pair of district competitors to earn their spot in Lake Charles. It’s an identical spot Brother Martin played themselves into two years ago, when they came into the semis the sixth seed preparing to face second-seeded St. Augustine.
There, the teams battled in the lowest-scoring boys final four game in LHSAA history, one the Crusaders pulled out 33-32 in overtime.
“Part of that is you know each other so well,” Biehl said. “But you have to take care of the ball and value the basketball. They’re the type of team that if you keep the game close but make a couple turnovers, they can capitalize so well and a tied game becomes an eight-point deficit.
“We’ve got to execute perfectly, play a nearly perfect game.”
But the memories of that semifinal victory also come with a devastating 53-52 loss in the title game to Scotlandville, who’s back in this year’s semis to face Catholic-B.R. later on Thursday. Biehl’s five seniors sat on the bench that week and took in the drastic highs and lows. He trusts they’re not ready to simply settle for being in Lake Charles one more time.
“They were excited, and I wanted them to celebrate,” he said. “But we know we don’t want that win over Holy Cross to define this season.”