According to their dad, up until around the age of 11, Macy Migliore was a better indoor volleyball player than her sister Mia, with Mia being the better beach volleyball player.
Kids grow up and change quickly, just ask Brandon Migliore.
A junior at St. Scholastica Academy, it's Macy who will be playing beach volleyball on the collegiate level, as she is a verbal commitment to LSU, while Mia, who plays for Archbishop Hannan, will sign with the University of Memphis next month on an indoor volleyball scholarship.
The sisters have played together on the court in indoor club competitions, winning an AAU 15 & under Club National Championship in 2016.
“Volleyball has been in me and my sister’s lives for as long as we can remember,” Mia said. “My dad has been playing the sport since he was 15. When I was around 7, my dad took me out into the front yard and we started passing the ball. It was a heavy ball, of course, so my arms were burning afterwards, but I was hooked.
“The adrenaline from being out on the court is just hard to describe. My biggest skill in indoor is my defensive ability and that rush when you did a shot from an opposing team's big hitter is fantastic. I take a tremendous amount of pride in my craft. Even though I’m not the biggest volleyball player in the world, I bring 100 percent effort in everything I do.”
One of the best libero (defensive specialists) in the parish for a Hannan team ranked second in the latest Louisiana High School Athletic Association Division IV power rankings, Mia said that as she has grown up, she was simply drawn more to indoor volleyball, as opposed to her sister.
“It’s really quite simple,” Mia said of her love for indoor. “I love having six people out on the court and just focusing on my specialty, which is digging kill attempts. That has led to me fulfilling a dream of playing college volleyball, which is something I have been dreaming about since the seventh grade.”
For Macy, it was almost the direct opposite.
“In beach, I get to do everything,” she said. “In indoor volleyball, you have your set positions. Your either setter, libero, outside or whatever. In beach volleyball, it is only you and your partner out there. You are responsible for everything. I love that.”
Playing one year of indoor at St. Scholastica, Macy stepped away from the game to concentrate on beach volleyball and getting ready for her career at LSU, which is set to begin in 2020.
“I’m working out every day and trying to get better as a beach volleyball player on and off the court,” she said. “So when it comes time to start at LSU, I will be ready from day one. Of course, there is always that risk of injury as well. I feel like I have made the right decision.
“I can’t wait to be a Tiger, and soon enough, I will be there and be part of a program on its way up.”
One of the fringe benefits of concentrating on her beach volleyball training for Macy has been the ability to watch her sister try to help Hannan to the school’s first state championship.
“I’m so excited to be able to watch her play so much more this year,” Macy said. “When I was playing at SSA, there was a lot of schedule conflicts, but now I get to be in the stands cheering on my sister. It’s great.”
Macy had nothing but nice things to say about her older sister.
“Mia is an absolute freak in indoor volleyball,” Macy said. “Defensively, she can dig anything. I still wonder how she digs some shots.”
For both sisters in the end, however, the relationship they have off the court is what they will treasure.
“I can only speak for me, but having someone like Macy to bounce things off has only made me a better volleyball player,” Mia said. “To this day, we will still get yelled at by our mom for playing pepper in the house and breaking picture frames. Macy is always there whenever I need her to be, and I have always been there for her.”
Macy echoed her sister’s sentiments.
“One of the benefits of being the younger sister is that Mia to this day pushes me so hard every day to be my best. She always taught me how to think my way through things and how I can get better.”