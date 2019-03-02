INDIANAPOLIS - Gerald Willis still remembers those one-on-one pickup basketball games he played as a kid in front of his New Orleans home.
His big brother would usually win.
"It was competitive and I used to always get in trouble," Willis recalls. "I would go crying to my mom and she would make me go out there and play again until I win."
His big brother is 2-time All-Pro safety Landon Collins, who plays with the New York Giants (at least for now).
Now Willis, a defensive tackle out of the University of Miami, is close to joining his brother in the NFL.
But Willis' journey from New Orleans to the NFL wasn't quite as smooth as his brother's path. And those bumps along the way are a big reason Willis has made it this far in the first place.
"My story helps me a lot," Willis said. "I've been through a long journey. Everybody knows. It helped me to focus and never give up."
If things had gone according to schedule, the former Edna Karr standout who was named The New Orleans Advocate's Defensive Player of the Year in 2013, would have been in Indianapolis for the NFL combine two years ago, just like fellow New Orleans native and St. Augustine alum Leonard Fournette. Willis and Fournette were part of New Orleans' star-studded class of recruits their senior season along with Malachi Dupree (John Curtis) and Speedy Noil (Karr).
But things didn't go according to plan for Willis.
After signing with Florida, he was dismissed from the team after his freshman year. The season included its share of bad moments, including an altercation with a teammate and another where Willis, standing on the sideline, shoved Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston on a play. He ended up transferring to Miami, where he had to sit out a year. He played in 2016, but then sat out the 2017 season for personal reasons.
That's when the light switch finally came on for Willis.
"He realized it could be taken away from you just like that, and it was an eye-opener," Willis' father (Gerald Willis Jr. ) told The Advocate in August. "He had to reinvent himself. He got his stuff together in the classroom. He started being with the family. He started going to church. Sometimes you have to fall a few times before you figure it out and I think he really figured it out now."
Willis earned his degree in December, following a senior season for the Hurricanes when he recorded 59 tackles, including 18 tackles for loss and four sacks. Those hits in the backfield mean a lot to Willis. Just ask fellow Miami defensive tackle Joe Jackson, who also was invited to this year's combine.
"Man, we almost got into fights because he would beat me in the backfield for tackles for losses," Jackson said. "It's amazing. We love to compete against each other. We always say I'll 'see you back there (in the backfield), but I'm going to get to him first.'"
Jackson knows where Willis was and has seen his growth both on and off the field. He credits Miami coach Mark Richt and the coaching staff for helping turn things around.
"They helped turn us into men and to mature and take our game to the next level," Jackson said. "And with Gerald, I can tell you he had to go through a lot to get on board. But you can see what he's capable of when his head is on straight. That dude is dangerous."
Willis credits his family, his coaches and even his hometown for helping him get through the tough times.
"New Orleans is rough," Willis said. "New Orleans taught me a lot. New Orleans taught me to be tough. So every transition I made in college from Florida to Miami taught me to be mentally tough."
Now he's looking to take that toughness to the NFL. Draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. projected last week that Willis could go late in the first round or in the second round.
Willis says he doesn't care where he goes.
Ideally, he would get a chance to play with his brother.
"Man, that would be great," Willis said. "We always talk about that. I know he'll have more interceptions if I'm on the D-Line."
But Collins' future with the Giants is uncertain. The Giants could apply the franchise tag to him or they could let him walk away as a free agent.
"His process is crazy right now," Willis said. "I don't know where he's going to be, but I hope my bro comes out a winner and gets what he wants."
The two talk to each other every day. And come April, they'll both be in the NFL, back together again just like they were in the front yard years ago.
"It's really a dream come true," Willis said. "I never thought I'd be in a position like this."