Carver has not beaten McDonogh 35 in Byron Addison's six years as head coach of the Rams.
This could be the year that happens, along with Carver winning the District 10-4A championship. Addison appears to not want to get giddy over the prospects. He picks the Roneagles to win 10-4A.
“They've been a great program for a long time,” he said. “Until a team takes it from them, you have to go with them. But I expect us to be real competitive, on offense and defense, even though we don't have a lot of experience.”
The Rams were also-rans in a competitive district that also had Karr, Easton and McDonogh 35 before that district split into two last season, and the Rams and Roneagles wound up in 10-4A. McDonogh 35 won the 10-4A title on its way to the Class 4A semifinals.
However, all of the Roneagles' offensive starters — including quarterback LeJohn Howard running back Eddie Tillman and receivers Lawrence Keys and Jared Miles — graduated. Six return on defense.
“We lost everything on offense and a lot on defense,” said McDonogh 35 coach Wayne Reese, who is entering his 48th year as a head coach. “We also don't have ninth grade this year, so we don't have any new players coming in. We have some skill players, but they have to develop.”
Addison echoes that for Carver. The Rams have seven new players on offense. However, Carver now has size. A program that has had few players more than 250 pounds now has five 300-pounders, including four on the offensive line. They join center Brent Davis, who is 6-foot-1, 215 pounds but was all-district last season.
“Over the years, we hd to be creative to make up for our lack of size,” Addison said. “Now we can line up and run the ball. The size will help us.”
First-year starting quarterback Quincey Curry adds a element with his passing ability, Addison said. Curry will be joined in the backfield by returning starters Corey Johnson and Randolph Armstead.
The defense is led by senior linebackers Jamel Cooley and Ronnie Gray.
However, Addison says he thinks the Rams will do well this season is also because of the team's attitude. Carver finished 8-4 in 2017, including 2-1 in district, second to the Roneagles. The Rams reached the second round of the state playoffs, where they lost to eventual state champion Karr 40-35. Getting that close provided an optimism that has carried over to this season.
“These kids work hard and pay attention to detail,” Addison said. “We have to play together and win on special teams. And, if we protect Curry, we'll be very competitive.”
Addison and Reese say the district will be more competitive this season. Kennedy High School, which became Lake Area after Hurricane Katrina, is back with new coach Earl Cager, who for five years was on the staff of perennial state playoff participant Landry-Walker. Riverdale is in its second year under coach Willie Brooks after going 5-5 last season.
“Kennedy has a new staff, and they've always had good athletes,” Reese said. “Riverdale improved last year. I think the district will be stronger.”
DISTRICT 10-4A CAPSULES
Carver Rams
2017 record: 8-4, 3-1 district
Coach: Byron Addison (seventh season)
Starting Lineup
Offense
Position Player Height Weight Class
*WR Lynarise Alphage Jr. 5-9 175 So.
*WR Justin London 5-9 180 Sr.
WR Reggie Patterson 6-2 180 Jr.
WR Calvin Jones 5-8 180 Jr.
OT Mykell Scott 6-3 300 Jr.
OT Brian Crittendon 6-2 305 So.
OG Anthony Washington 6-1 300 Jr.
OG Tyron Magee 6-1 310 Fr.
*C Brent Davis 6-1 215 Sr.
QB Quincey Curry 6-1 195 Jr.
*RB Corey Johnson 5-9 185 Sr.
*RB Randolph Armstead 5-9 190 Jr.
Defense
Position Player Height Weight Class
*DE Khari Coleman 6-3 220 So.
DE Kennoj Holmes 6-0 225 So.
*NT Reggie White 6-4 325 So.
ILB Oren Carruth 5-10 205 Sr.
*ILB Jamel Cooley 5-11 205 Sr.
*OLB Bruce Humble 5-10 195 Sr.
*OLB Ronnie Gray 5-10 200 Sr.
CB Marcel Burton 5-10 185 Sr.
*CB Justin London 5-9 180 Sr.
SS Donte Reid 5-8 175 Sr.
FS John Berryhill 5-10 190 Jr.
Schedule
Date Opponent Time Site
Aug. 24 Higgins (Jam) 5:30 p.m. Fisher
Aug. 31 Bastrop 7 p.m. Bastrop
Sept. 7 Central Lafourche 7 p.m. C. Lafourche
Sept. 14 McMain 7 p.m. Pan American
Sept. 21 Karr 7 p.m. Behrman
Sept. 28 Cox 7 p.m. Joe Brown
Oct. 6 Madison Prep 7 p.m. Joe Brown
Oct. 12 South Plaquemine 7 p.m. S. Plaquemine
Oct. 19 McDonogh 35 7 p.m. Pan American
Oct. 26 Kennedy 7 p.m. Joe Brown
Nov. 2 Riverdale 7 p.m. Pan American
3 Players to Watch: RB Corey Johnson, WR/DB Justin London, LB Jamel Cooley.
Key Game: McDonogh 35.
Season Outlook: Carver has size on its lines for a change and enough experience to be very competitive, Coach Byron Addison said. A five-point loss in the second round of last season's playoff to eventual state champion Karr has the Rams feeling they can play with any team.
McDonogh 35 Roneagles
2017 record: 8-4, 3-0 district
Coach: Wayne Reese (16th season; 47 years overall)
Starting Lineup
Offense
Position Player Height Weight Class
WR Willie Poole 5-11 170 So.
WR Shateek Stewart 5-10 165 Jr.
WR Frank Robertson 5-9 165 Sr.
WR Dwayne Dales 5-8 160 So.
OT Terrence Jordan 6-2 220 Jr.
OT Tristian Carter 5-10 220 Sr.
OG Ramon James 5-11 280 So.
OG George Jackson 5-11 270 So.
C Ryan Price 5-11 270 So.
QB Torey Chambers 5-10 160 Jr.
RB Steveland Williams 5-8 170 Jr.
*2 players missing.
Defense
Position Player Height Weight Class
DE Tyree Nelson 6-1 210 Jr.
*DE Carlos McKee 5-11 210 Sr.
*DT Jalen Jackson 6-0 260 Sr.
DT Lorenzo Fisher 6-0 225 Sr.
*LB Demond Tolbert 5-10 210 Sr.
LB Jonathan Hudson 5-11 200 Jr.
*CB Jesse Lawrence 6-0 195 Sr.
SS Jamarian Henderson 6-0 215 So.
*CB Austin Jones 6-0 170 Sr.
S Claudell McDonald 5-11 165 Jr.
*S Jaden Henderson 6-0 210 Sr.
Schedule
Date Opponent Time Site
Aug. 25 Washington (Jam) 5 p.m. Gormley
Sept. 1 St. Augustine 7 p.m. Gormley
Sept. 6 Higgins 6:30 p.m. Memtsas
Sept. 14 East St. John 7 p.m. East St. John
Sept. 20 Cox 6:30 p.m. Memtsas
Sept. 28 Carencro 7 p.m. Carencro
Oct. 5 Karr 7 p.m. Behrman
Oct. 12 Riverdale 7 p.m. Yenni
Oct. 18 Carver 7 p.m. Pan American
Oct. 25 Easton 7 p.m. Gormley
Nov. 1 Kennedy 7 p.m. Pan American
3 Players to Watch: WR Will Poole, DT Jalen Jackson (all-district), DB Austin Jones (all-district)
Key Game: Carver.
Season Outlook: The Roneagles have no returning offensive starters, and coach Wayne Reese says it will take time to jell. Defensively, McDonogh 35 has three all-district players heading six returnees. However, this may be a trying season.
Kennedy Cougars
2017 record: 1-9, 1-3 district
Coach: Earl Cager, first season
Starting Lineup
Offense
Position Player Height Weight Class
*WR Corey Lebeaud 6-0 170 Sr.
*WR Kelvin Russell 5-8 160 So.
WR Markele Carrie 5-8 165 So.
WR Reginald Carney 5-9 160 Jr.
*OT Taron Nearly 6-4 320 Sr.
*OT Terrence Declouet 6-2 275 Sr.
*OG Kendall Pitfield 6-0 305 Sr.
OG Anthony Wise 6-0 250 Sr.
C Tory Turner 6-0 240 Jr.
*QB Myron Junior 6-0 175 Sr.
*RB Tory Perette 5-10 205 Sr.
Defense
Position Player Height Weight Class
*DE Lamont Pepp 6-1 215 Sr.
*DE Tanoah Wright 6-1 220 Sr.
DT Elton Wilson 6-1 285 Jr.
*DT Shawn Coleman 6-3 220 Jr.
ILB Tyrese Dorsey 6-0 210 So.
*ILB Louis Frazier 6-0 185 Sr.
*CB Michael Larivenette 5-9 165 Sr.
*CB Taquan Thomas 6-1 190 Jr.
S Andrew Davis 6-0 190 Jr.
*FS John Ross 6-1 185 Sr.
SS Kevin Carey 5-9 160 So.
Schedule
Date Opponent Time Site
Aug. 25 McMain (Jam) 5:30 Gormley
Aug. 31 St. Amant 7 p.m. St. Amant
Sept. 7 Slidell 7 p.m. Slidell
Sept. 14 St. Aug 7 p.m. Gormley
Sept. 21 Woodlawn 7 p.m. Baton Rouge
Sept. 28 Karr 7 p.m. Joe Brown
Oct. 5 Lakeshore 7 p.m. Pan American
Oct. 13 Cox 2:30 p.m. Pan American
Oct. 18 Riverdale 6:30 p.m. Jefferson Playground
Oct. 26 Carver 7 p.m. Joe Brown
Nov. 1 McDonogh 35 7 p.m. Pan American
3 Players to Watch: OG Kendall Pitfield (all-district), QB Myron Junior, DB Taquan Thomas.
Key Game: McDonogh 35.
Season Outlook: After being Lake Area High School the past decade, the school is back as Kennedy for the first time since Hurricane Katrina. First-year coach Earl Cager, who spent five years on the Landry-Walker staff, said the Cougars have a good, experienced secondary, and with three returning linemen, the offense has a chance to be good.
Riverdale Rebels
2017 record: 5-5, 0-3 district
Coach: Willie Brooks, second season
Starting Lineup
Offense
Position Player Height Weight Class
*WR Ruben Mack 5-10 175 Sr.
*WR Andrew Sandifer 5-9 165 Jr.
*WR Christopher Butler 6-1 180 Sr.
*OT Edward Keller 6-3 275 Sr.
OT Michael Medrano 6-4 265 Sr.
*OG Elijah Wicks 6-0 245 Sr.
*OG Simon Pulido 5-11 265 Sr.
C Perry Jason 5-10 250 Sr.
QB Royce Wilson 5-11 175 Fr.
RB Mark Buhler 5-10 180 Jr.
*RB Antonio Joseph 5-10 215 Sr.
Defense
Position Player Height Weight Class
DE Myron Burkes 6-3 230 So.
DE Jabez Rhodes 5-10 255 Jr.
*DT Tyrese Ellis 5-10 270 Sr.
DT Mykal Brooks 6-2 255 Sr.
*ILB Nicholas Legeaux 5-10 195 Jr.
*ILB Jarrow Robinson 5-10 230 Sr.
*CB Darius Green 5-10 175 Sr.
CB Miguel Aubert 6-0 165 Sr.
*OLB Jalen Smith 6-0 210 So.
SS Adan Labat 5-9 175 So.
FS Demond Gauthier 5-10 170 Sr.
Schedule
Date Opponent Time Site
Aug. 23 Bonnabel (Jam) 7 p.m. Yenni
Aug. 30 Grace King 6:30 p.m. Yenni
Sept. 6 Haynes 6:30 p.m. Yenni
Sept. 14 South Plaquemine 7 p.m. Yenni
Sept. 21 Pearl River 7 p.m. Pearl River
Sept. 27 McMain 6:30 p.m. Yenni
Oct. 5 Fisher 7 p.m. Fisher
Oct. 12 McDonogh '35 7 p.m. Yenni
Oct. 18 Kennedy 6:30 p.m. Jefferson Playground
Oct. 25 Kipp Renaissance 7 p.m. Joe Brown
Nov. 2 Carver 7 p.m. Joe Brown
3 Players to Watch: RB Antonio Joseph (All-District), WR Andrew Sandifer (all-district), DL Tyrese Ellis (all-district)
Key Game: Kennedy.
Season Outlook: Coach Willie Brooks has Riverdale looking to gain a playoff berth. “We won five games last year after winning two in the previous three seasons,” he said.
Ben Franklin Falcons
2017 record: 3-7 (independent schedule)
Coach: Wally Scott (eighth season)
Starting Lineup
Offense
Position Player Height Weight Class
WR Will Fineran 6-1 170 So.
*WR Demond Fortenberry 6-1 180 Sr.
OT Quincy Weary 5-10 225 Sr.
*OT Max Rick 5-10 185 Sr.
*OG Trent Brown 5-9 225 Sr.
*OG Mashai Harris 5-9 190 Jr.
C Mike Henry 5-9 175 So.
*QB Patrick Daly 6-2 175 Sr.
*RB Jordan Tate 6-0 190 Jr.
*RB Isaiah Travis 5-9 155 Jr.
*RB Willie Jackson 5-10 160 Jr.
Defense
Position Player Height Weight Class
*DE Demond Fortenberry 6-1 180 Sr.
*DE Mashai Harris 5-9 190 Jr.
DT Quincy Weary 5-10 225 Sr.
*DT Trent Brown 5-9 225 Sr.
LB Jordan Bennett 6-0 200 Jr.
*LB Jordan Tate 6-0 190 Jr.
*LB Max Rick 5-10 185 Sr.
*CB Isaiah Travis 5-9 155 Jr.
CB Joseph White 5-8 150 So.
*SS Willie Jackson 5-10 160 Jr.
FS Will Fineran 6-1 170 So.
Schedule
Date Opponent Time Site
Aug. 31 St. Martin's 7 p.m. St. Martin's
Sept. 7 Ascension Christian 7 p.m. Ascension Christian
Sept. 14 Haynes 4 p.m. Ben Franklin
Sept. 21 Houma Christian 4 p.m. Ben Franklin
Sept. 29 Thomas Jefferson 7 p.m. West Jefferson
Oct. 5 Cohen 4 p.m. Ben Franklin
Oct. 12 Ecole Classique 7 p.m. Ecole Classique
Oct. 19 Country Day 4 p.m. Ben Franklin
Oct. 26 Ridgewood 4 p.m. Ben Franklin
Nov. 2 Washington 4 p.m. Ben Franklin
3 Players to Watch: QB Patrick Daly, RB/LB Jordan Tate, WR/DB Isaiah Travis.
Key Game: Thomas Jefferson.
Season Outlook: Coach Wally Scott says he wishes his team could compete in a district with like schools. “In our district, we are the only team that is 'select.' In the playoffs, we'd play (Class) 3A and 4A schools, but in district, 3A and 4A are separate.”