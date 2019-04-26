On an explosive Alabama offense loaded with weapons, former Brother Martin tight end Irv Smith Jr. stood out during the one season in which he had a chance to shine.
Turned out, that was enough to convince Minnesota Vikings they needed to have him, selecting Smith on Friday with the 18th pick (50th overall) in the second round.
Smith caught 44 passes last season for 710 yards and seven touchdowns, including one in a 29-0 victory at LSU, ranking fourth on the team in catches and yards.
“He didn’t play much as a sophomore because O.J. Howard was the guy there,” said Jamaal Stephenson, the Vikings’ director of college scouting. “But he had a lot of production (in 2018) on a really good team.”
The Vikings hope Smith can make them a better team as they try to spice up the offense on a club that went 8-7-1 and missed the playoffs last year after beating the New Orleans Saints in the 2017 playoffs en route to the NFC Championship Game.
“We believe Irv is a perfect fit for our new scheme in terms of a mismatch guy,” Stephenson said. “He’s a guy we can move around. He can play wide, in tight, in the backfield. He has a lot of versatility and is a great kid.
“We’re sure excited he fell to us.”
At 6-foot-2, 242 pounds, Smith had the measurables the Vikings were looking for.
He also had the pedigree.
His father, Irv Smith Sr., was a first-round pick by the Saints in 1993 and played tight end for five seasons in New Orleans before finishing his career with one season each in San Francisco and Cleveland.
Irv Smith Sr.’s brother, Ed Smith, also played in the NFL with Atlanta, Detroit and Philadelphia from 1997-99.
“He’s an athletic guy,” Stephenson said. “He ran a 4.5 (40-yard dash) at the combine, is a great route runner. Big body.
“He should be able to come in and ready to go.”
Stephenson did say Smith was “a work in progress” when it came to his run blocking, but liked his attitude about it.
“He’s tough enough and willing, which is what you look for,” Stephenson said.
Ever since he was a child, Smith told anyone who was willing to listen that his life’s dream was to play in the NFL like his father and his uncle.
"Teachers would ask what do you want to be when you grow up and I always said an NFL player," Smith said last week. “They always said you need a Plan B. But being an NFL football (player) was my ultimate goal, no matter what. So having this opportunity is very special."
An honorable mention Class 5A all-state selection in 2015, Smith caught 31 passes for 558 yards and four touchdowns as a senior at Brother Martin before sighing with Alabama over Texas A&M and Texas.
Advocate sportswriter Rod Walker contributed to this report.