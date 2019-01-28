New Orleans area
Girls Basketball District Standings
Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.
(Results through Sunday, Jan. 27; *Denotes team not competing for district championship.)
District 6-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Ponchatoula 22-6 8-1
Northshore 22-7 7-1
Hammond 13-14 6-3
Fontainebleau 20-10 5-3
Mandeville 11-15 3-5
Slidell 11-17 1-8
Covington 0-25 0-9
District 7-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Hahnville 19-11 8-1
H.L. Bourgeois 20-4 7-2
Thibodaux 16-9 6-2
East St. John 17-7 3-4
Terrebonne 10-15 3-5
Destrehan 15-13 1-6
Central Lafourche 7-17 0-8
District 8-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Chalmette 21-5 6-0
Landry-Walker 18-11 6-0
Higgins 14-13 3-3
West Jefferson 18-10 3-3
Grace King 7-20 3-3
Ehret 6-15 2-4
East Jefferson 1-21 1-5
Bonnabel 6-12 0-6
District 9-5A
Team Overall Dist.
John Curtis 22-4 2-1
Dominican 21-4 2-1
Mount Carmel 17-8 2-1
Chapelle 12-12 0-3
District 8-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Salmen 18-5 5-0
Franklinton 15-15 4-1
Pearl River 11-13 1-3
St. Scholastica 7-18 1-3
Lakeshore 7-9 0-4
District 9-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Warren Easton 24-5 3-0
Karr 16-11 3-0
Belle Chasse 18-9 1-2
Helen Cox 17-7 1-2
Academy of Our Lady 5-15 0-2
McMain 3-23 0-2
District 10-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Cabrini 16-11 3-0
Ben Franklin 14-9 2-0
Kennedy 17-13 2-1
McDonogh 35 9-16 2-1
Carver 8-18 1-2
Riverdale 2-12 0-3
NOMMA 1-13 0-3
District 7-3A
Team Overall Dist.
Loranger 20-2 5-0
Jewel Sumner 18-7 3-2
Albany 18-10 3-2
Bogalusa 4-13 1-4
Hannan 8-14 0-4
District 9-3A
Team Overall Dist.
Cohen 6-9 2-0
Sophie Wright 13-12 4-1
KIPP Renaissance 0-7 0-0
International-N.O. 1-9 0-1
Thomas Jefferson 0-11 0-1
Abramson-Sci 2-17 0-3
District 10-3A
Team Overall Dist.
Ursuline 17-8 4-0
St. James 8-15 3-1
Donaldsonville 16-5 2-1
Haynes 16-6 2-2
St. Charles Catholic 5-16 2-2
De La Salle 3-16 1-1
Sacred Heart 3-18 0-3
Lusher 3-14 0-4
District 9-2A
Team Overall Dist.
Northlake Christian 18-3 4-0
Amite 17-6 4-1
Pine 13-15 2-3
Independence 13-10 1-3
Pope John Paul II 0-15 0-4
District 11-2A
Team Overall Dist.
M.L. King 14-6 3-0
Country Day 11-7 1-1
Livingston 10-3 1-1
St. Mary’s 8-18 0-1
Riverside 6-15 0-2
*Patrick Taylor 4-9 0-0
District 12-2A
Team Overall Dist.
St. Katharine Drexel 14-8 3-0
McGehee 11-6 3-1
Newman 11-10 1-2
South Plaquemines 11-12 1-2
Fisher 1-8 0-3
District 8-1A
Team Overall Dist.
KIPP B.T. Washington 14-10 2-0
West St. John 22-6 2-1
Houma Christian 18-5 1-1
St. Martin’s 12-8 1-1
Varnado 1-17 1-1
Covenant Christian 2-15 0-3
District 7-B
Team Overall Dist.
Holden 14-9 1-0
Maurepas 8-11 1-0
Mount Hermon 7-13 1-1
Kenner Discovery 5-13 0-2
*Crescent City 0-0 0-0
District 8-C
Team Overall Dist.
Family Christian 16-8 1-0
Christ Episcopal 4-12 0-0
LSD 0-2 0-1
District 9-C
Team Overall Dist.
Grand Isle 5-8 1-0
Phoenix 1-10 1-0
Lutheran 0-3 0-2