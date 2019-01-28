New Orleans area

Girls Basketball District Standings

 

Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.

(Results through Sunday, Jan. 27; *Denotes team not competing for district championship.)

 

District 6-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Ponchatoula                             22-6           8-1

Northshore                              22-7           7-1

Hammond                               13-14          6-3

Fontainebleau                          20-10         5-3

Mandeville                              11-15          3-5

Slidell                                    11-17           1-8

Covington                                0-25           0-9

District 7-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Hahnville                                 19-11          8-1

H.L. Bourgeois                         20-4            7-2

Thibodaux                               16-9            6-2

East St. John                           17-7            3-4

Terrebonne                              10-15          3-5

Destrehan                               15-13          1-6

Central Lafourche                     7-17           0-8

District 8-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Chalmette                               21-5            6-0

Landry-Walker                        18-11           6-0

Higgins                                   14-13          3-3

West Jefferson                         18-10          3-3

Grace King                               7-20           3-3

Ehret                                      6-15            2-4

East Jefferson                          1-21            1-5

Bonnabel                                 6-12            0-6

District 9-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

John Curtis                              22-4           2-1

Dominican                               21-4           2-1

Mount Carmel                         17-8            2-1

Chapelle                                 12-12          0-3

District 8-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Salmen                                   18-5            5-0   

Franklinton                             15-15           4-1

Pearl River                              11-13           1-3

St. Scholastica                         7-18            1-3

Lakeshore                                7-9              0-4

District 9-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Warren Easton                        24-5           3-0

Karr                                       16-11         3-0

Belle Chasse                           18-9           1-2

Helen Cox                              17-7            1-2

Academy of Our Lady              5-15            0-2

McMain                                   3-23           0-2

District 10-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Cabrini                                    16-11           3-0

Ben Franklin                             14-9            2-0

Kennedy                                  17-13          2-1

McDonogh 35                           9-16            2-1

Carver                                     8-18            1-2

Riverdale                                 2-12            0-3   

NOMMA                                   1-13            0-3

District 7-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Loranger                                 20-2          5-0

Jewel Sumner                          18-7          3-2

Albany                                    18-10         3-2

Bogalusa                                 4-13           1-4

Hannan                                   8-14           0-4

District 9-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Cohen                                     6-9            2-0

Sophie Wright                        13-12          4-1

KIPP Renaissance                    0-7             0-0

International-N.O.                  1-9              0-1

Thomas Jefferson                   0-11            0-1

Abramson-Sci                        2-17            0-3

District 10-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Ursuline                                  17-8            4-0

St. James                                8-15            3-1

Donaldsonville                         16-5            2-1

Haynes                                   16-6            2-2

St. Charles Catholic                 5-16            2-2

De La Salle                             3-16            1-1

Sacred Heart                          3-18            0-3

Lusher                                   3-14            0-4

District 9-2A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Northlake Christian                  18-3            4-0

Amite                                     17-6            4-1

Pine                                       13-15          2-3

Independence                         13-10          1-3

Pope John Paul II                    0-15            0-4

District 11-2A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

M.L. King                               14-6            3-0

Country Day                           11-7            1-1

Livingston                              10-3            1-1

St. Mary’s                               8-18            0-1

Riverside                                6-15            0-2

*Patrick Taylor                         4-9             0-0

District 12-2A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

St. Katharine Drexel                14-8            3-0

McGehee                                11-6            3-1

Newman                                11-10           1-2

South Plaquemines                 11-12           1-2

Fisher                                    1-8              0-3

District 8-1A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

KIPP B.T. Washington              14-10          2-0

West St. John                         22-6            2-1

Houma Christian                     18-5            1-1

St. Martin’s                            12-8            1-1

Varnado                                1-17             1-1

Covenant Christian                  2-15            0-3

District 7-B

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Holden                                    14-9            1-0

Maurepas                                8-11            1-0

Mount Hermon                         7-13            1-1

Kenner Discovery                     5-13            0-2

*Crescent City                          0-0             0-0

District 8-C

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Family Christian                      16-8            1-0

Christ Episcopal                      4-12            0-0

LSD                                        0-2             0-1

District 9-C

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Grand Isle                               5-8            1-0

Phoenix                                  1-10           1-0

Lutheran                                 0-3            0-2

