The biggest game in Metairie Park Country Day school history will have to wait one more day.

Kickoff of the Country Day vs. Catholic-New Iberia playoff game has been moved to 5 p.m. Saturday. The Div. III semifinal will be played at Country Day.

The undefeated Cajuns have been the most dominant small schools team in the New Orleans area all season long.

With a win, Country Day would advance to its first state title appearance in school history. It's the school's first state semifinal since 1983.