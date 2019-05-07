Kobe Narcisse has played golf for nearly 10 years, but the Gretna native had never practiced as much as he did the last couple weeks of April.
Then again, most 14-year-olds would when they knew they were about to play with Jason Day.
“My dad told me he thinks I practiced more in the last four weeks than over the last two years,” he chuckled.
The freshman at Thomas Jefferson High School first fell in love with the game when his dad helped introduce him to The First Tee, a national organization designed to provide young golfers educational programs that build not only their game on the course but their character off it.
Over the years, Narcisse has eyed the opportunity to enter the program's annual Succeeding Together Essay Contest that The First Tee offers members who are at least freshmen in high school — giving them a chance to describe how they use the nine core values in their daily lives and who their role models are in the game of golf. The 10 finalists are given prize money, with the grand prize winner offered the chance of a lifetime for an amateur golfer.
Narcisse said he toiled over the essay for a while, but turned it in hopeful for an opportunity to land the one opportunity to play in the pro-am event at the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina, with a pro of his choice. Originally, he learned he was a top-10 finalist and arrived for a celebratory ceremony with the Greater New Orleans area chapter.
“And out of nowhere, they surprised me and said I was the winner. I was shocked, because I just wasn’t expecting it,” he said. “And I think my dad was even happier than me.”
Soon, after those tiring afternoons on the driving range, Narcisse and his father were on a plane headed for Charlotte — the first big ceremonial gathering being the pairing party where he’d announce who he was playing with the following day. Had recent Masters champion Tiger Woods been entered in the field, Narcisse said that would have been the obvious choice but the opportunity to play with Day, the event’s defending champion and a former major winner, was hardly second-best.
Still, Narcisse went through his warmup routine Wednesday morning before his tee time with few expectations. He didn’t know how much attention he’d get from one of the world’s best golfers who was less than 24 hours from preparing a tournament defense.
But from the first tee, where Day coached Narcisse through the first-hole jitters, to frequent putting lessons on the greens and caddy-like help making his shot selections in the rough, the pro golfer couldn’t have been a better playing partner.
“He couldn’t have been nicer,” Narcisse said. “He helped fix my putting up a lot, and he was really friendly. He told me stories about how he got started in golf in Australia. I didn’t expect that.”
The pair even made a few wagers for free Nike gear throughout the round on a couple putts or up-and-down chances for Narcisse. Even missing those couple shots couldn’t do anything to ruin a memorable day for the golfer who hopes future success in high school will take him to the college ranks.
And when that happens, Narcisse will already have a leg up on playing inside the ropes.
“Honestly, me being a younger player with those crowds, I thought it was going to be way more nerve-wracking,” he said. “But it was really calming walking around there with him. It all just blew by. It was like playing a round with my friends.”