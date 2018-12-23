OUTSTANDING BOYS RUNNER
Hunter Appleton • Brother Martin • Sr.
After taking third in the LHSAA Class 5A state cross country race a year ago as a junior, Brother Martin senior Hunter Appleton finished his high school cross country career on top, taking home the Class 5A state title in 17:59.4, winning by more than six seconds over Catholic-Baton Rouge senior James Lalonde.
Appleton trudged through a muddy mess of a state course in Natchitoches, finishing more than three minutes slower than the personal best time he set this year — but despite the conditions, Appleton, considered all season as one of the best in the state, laid down the third-fastest time regardless of class.
His fastest race came on Oct. 13 at the Allstate Sugar Bowl Classic, where he broke the 15-minute mark for the second time in his career and set a school record in 14:52.7 while taking home first place. The Colorado signee also won a handful of other titles, including the Catholic High Invitational and the District 9-5A championships.
At state, he helped the Crusaders to a second-place team finish.
BOYS ALL-METRO TEAM
Cade Litolff • Brother Martin • Sr.
Litolff finished the Class 5A state race in 18:50.5 for 11th place.
Mason Appleton • Brother Martin • Fr.
Following in his brother’s footsteps, Appleton finished the 5A race in 19:01.2 for 15th place.
Samuel Kellum • St. Martin’s • Sr.
Finished with a Class 1A individual title in 17:29.2 and led St. Martin’s to a second-place finish.
Benjamin Bone • St. Martin’s • Sr.
Finished second to his teammate, Kellum, at the Class 1A state race in 17:37.8.
Rico Coleman • St. Martin’s • Sr.
Coleman rounded out the St. Martin’s fast senior trio, taking third in the 1A state race in 18:11.5.
Patrick Elliott • St. Paul’s • Jr.
Finished the 5A race in 18:12.6 for fourth place and led St. Paul’s to a third-place team finish.
Justin Unger • John Curtis • Jr.
Unger finished the Class 5A state race in 18:29.3, taking sixth place.
Luke Sweatman • Thibodaux • Jr.
Sweatman took seventh place in the Class 5A state race, finishing in 18:34.6.
Cade Martin • Holy Cross • Sr.
Martin took eighth place in the Class 5A state race, finishing in 18:42.5.
Louden Boudreaux • Belle Chasse • So.
Dominated the 4A state race, taking the title in 18:40.0 and winning by more than 30 seconds.
John Ross Donnes • St. Thomas Aquinas • Sr.
Donnes finished in sixth place in the Class 2A state race in 18:59.4.
OUTSTANDING GIRLS RUNNER
Mary Nusloch • Sacred Heart • Sr.
Mary Nusloch finished off her decorated Louisiana high school cross country career with yet another Class 3A state title, giving her three in four years after a second-place finish by five seconds as a sophomore. This year, the Sacred Heart senior pounded the competition, winning her Class 3A race in 22:04.2, nearly two minutes in front of second-place finisher and teammate Olivia Boyd.
After trudging through the rain-heavy state cross country course in Natchitoches, finishing more than four minutes behind her personal best time of 17:48.1, Nusloch and Boyd helped lead Sacred Heart to the team’s third consecutive state title.
Nusloch set her personal best at the Allstate Sugar Bowl Classic, winning by nearly 50 seconds. She pocketed several individual first-place finishes along the way as a senior, including Newman’s Pre-District Tune-up, the Catholic High Invitational and the St. Joseph’s Academy Invitational.
GIRLS ALL-METRO TEAM
Kelsey Major • Dominican • Fr.
Began her high school career with an eighth-place finish in the 5A state race in 23:06.5.
Catherine Kernion • Dominican • Fr.
Kernion took home 15th in the Class 5A state race in 23:35.8.
Carlin Beal • Mandeville • Sr.
Bean led Mandeville to second place in the Class 5A race with an 11th-place finish in 23:18.6.
Charley Chehardy • Mandeville • Jr.
Chehardy finished 13th in the Class 5A state race in 23:32.3.
Hope Shales • Mt. Carmel • Jr.
Shales took 10th place in the 5A race in 23:10.5, leading Mt. Carmel to a fifth-place team finish.
Grace Elvir • Mt. Carmel • Jr.
Elvir finished the Class 5A state race in 23:28.4 to take home 12th place.
Ellie Schmidt • McGehee • Fr.
Schmidt finished fourth in the Class 2A race in 23:06.8 to lead McGehee to third place.
Laura Butcher • McGehee • Sr.
Butcher ran the Class 2A state race in 23:19.5 to finish in seventh place.
Ashlyn Anderson • Fontainebleau • So.
Anderson finished seventh in the 5A state race in 23:02.4 to lead Fontainebleau to third place.
Allie Nowak • Newman • Fr.
Nowak took fifth in the Class 2A state race in 23:13.5 to lead Newman to fourth place.
Madisyn Acosta • Cabrini • Sr.
Acosta finished seventh in the Class 4A state race in 23:39.0, leading Cabrini to third place.