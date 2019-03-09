LAKE CHARLES—The core of the Country Day boys basketball team took longer than normal to take the court this fall. The football team was in the midst of matching the program’s deepest postseason run in school history, and Mike McGuire’s Cajuns were just going to have to wait.
But like they have for seven consecutive years, Country Day gritted itself into the state semifinals, despite a couple debilitating injuries and losing their last three regular season games. Entering the playoffs, the Cajuns weren’t the flashy team. They may not have been the popular pick. But together, they’d been preparing for Saturday’s 58-48 win over Dunham in the Division III state title game since football season ended.
“Our assistant coach Justin Napoli, he’s been scouting Dunham since the very beginning of the season,” said senior Kaleb Jenkins. “That’s what we were working for.”
Country Day, of course, beat the Tigers two years ago in the 2017 Division III state title game before losing by a single point in last year’s semifinals. As the fairly clear-cut top two teams in the division throughout the season, McGuire knew another meeting was likely, and after Dunham dominated Country Day back in early January in the Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic 71-53, he knew his team had its work cut out for themselves.
But he also felt he had a handle on the solution to land his program its seventh state title.
“They’ve got tremendous grit and toughness. We don’t play pretty. We don’t have a real fancy team, butr we feel like we have very smart kids,” he said. “They’re a rhythm team. They like to make it a track meet. We don’t have any track guys.
The entire Cajun contingent in the media room burst into laughs.
“And they know it. The good thing about our guys is we know our strengths, and we know our weaknesses.”
In that first meeting, the Tigers got out and ran wild early, but Saturday, Country Day’s zone defense kept them out of the paint and without quick buckets to help find a rhythm. Dunham shot just 1-for-12 in the first quarter, while Country Day countered with a calculated 4-for-8 mark. They led 8-4 after the first eight minutes.
“I mean, four points. We score four points a minute,” said Dunham coach Jonathan Pixley.
They wouldn’t make their third bucket until halfway through the second quarter. The Cajuns led just 12-10, but they had already hijacked the flow of the game in their favor. Even with Carlos Stewart’s 3-pointer in the final minute, Country Day led 20-15 at the half.
Salle Wilson’s long jumper pulled Dunham within 20-18 early in the third, but they would get no closer. Time and time again, Country Day found the open man in the press, running their motion offense while draining the clock until they found the open shot or drew one of Dunham’s 27 personal fouls.
The Tigers’ three fourth quarter 3-pointers kept them within striking distance, but the Cajuns always had the blow to follow. They held Dunham to 14-of-50 shooting while finishing 18-of-38 themselves. They kept their turnovers in check with 16 and won on the boards 35-29, led by senior Christian Becnel’s 12 to go with 11 points.
Most Outstanding Player Kaleb Jenkins drained more free throws than Dunham’s team, finishing 14-of-19 for his 23 points.
“Everyone recognizes their role and does it to the best of their ability,” said senior Ross Talbot. “I think that’s why we won, we were the better team.”