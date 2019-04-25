Two-time All-State guard Cabria Lewis headlined a group of four Warren Easton athletes who finalized their college destinations Thursday at a spring signing ceremony staged at the Orleans Parish school.
Lewis, a two-time All-Metro selection in addition to twice earning Class 4A All-State honors, signed with Florida SouthWestern State College in Fort Myers.
Easton boys basketball forward/center Troy Joseph signed with Weatherford, Texas, College, softball infielder Koi de Lay signed with Crown College in St. Bonifacius, Minn., and girls basketball guard Casey Harris signed with Ranger, Texas, Community College.
Lewis joins a Florida SouthWestern State program that finished the season ranked No. 9 nationally by the National Junior College Athletic Association.
Joseph was an All-District 9-4A selection as a forward/center for Easton. He joins a Weatherford men’s basketball program that finished 13-16 overall and 4-10 in the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference this past season.
de Lay was a four-year starter who played second base and shortstop for the Eagles. Crown College is a Division III school that competes in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference.
Harris was a two-time All-District 9-4A selection at Easton. Ranger College competes in the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Region 5.