Greg Battistella isn’t leaving the Lakeshore High baseball program.
In fact, when you talk to the Titans coach, he will tell you he believes the program is only going to get stronger with the announcement that Steve Ceravolo is replacing him as the school’s head baseball coach. Battistella will be staying on as an assistant coach.
“Honestly this is the culmination of a lifelong process,” Battistella said. “Steve and I have known each other for a very long time and even played semi-professional ball together. Even back then, we talked about how great it would be if one day we got the opportunity to coach together. That day is today, and I couldn’t be more excited to have him part of this Lakeshore High baseball program.
“We are both offensive minded coaches. Steve’s a little more aggressive than I am, but are baseball philosophies are basically the same. People say baseball is all about numbers now; well I bet there aren’t many Louisiana High School baseball programs that have nearly 1,000 wins amongst their coaching staff like we have now. That baseball knowledge is something we hope to be able to pass down to these kids (at Lakeshore High).”
Coming to Lakeshore from Hammond High School, Ceravolo echoed much of Battistella’s sentiments.
“I think it is going to be a blast,” Ceravolo said of coaching with his longtime friend. “It’s something we have talked about doing together for a good 20-plus years now. It’s a great opportunity between the two of us to really help the kids of Lakeshore High School.
“It’s a win-win for everyone involved. We are going to do what we both do best and that is coaching baseball. When we talked to the kids you could tell how much they love Coach Battistella. The transition is going to be easy. Nobody is going to be trying to reinvent the wheel here.”
Perhaps most importantly, Ceravolo’s hire as head coach also allows Battistella to continue in his recovery from a stroke he suffered last fall.
“The bottom line is I would always put myself last,” he said. “I would always not worry about my own personal health to make sure this program had everything. Having Steve on board now affords me the opportunity to go to scheduled therapy sessions.
“Make no mistake, I’m still 1000-percent still fully committed to Lakeshore High baseball. My improvement is continuing. For example, I just recently have started to hit fungos again. Everything is starting to come back and I want to continue that.”