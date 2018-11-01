COVINGTON — It was a long time coming for the Archbishop Hannan Hawks, but perfection finally did make its way to the Covington campus.
Hannan got 147 yards rushing and two touchdowns from quarterback Dawson Millen and two more touchdowns from Jake Dalmado as the Hawks topped Bogalusa 28-20 Friday night to cap off the first 10-0 season in the school's existence.
It's the first 10-0 season for the Hawks and the first district championship since 1996.
"This means everything," Hannan head coach Scott Wattigny said. "This school has been through a ton — having to move 60 miles after Hurricane Katrina and the like — and for us to have this opportunity, it's been needed.
"I couldn't be more proud of our kids and coaches. This means everything for our school, community, everyone."
Dalmado echoed those sentiments.
"This is big because we've never done this before," he said. "Last year, we set the tone that we were going to be better and this year we proved that we are a team that needs to be mentioned (near the top)."
Wattigny was ecstatic about the way the Hawks played a well-rounded game.
"That's what it has been all year," he said. "This has been the year of adversity but they have persevered and it's a true testament to what our program stands for and they lived it out."
Millen, who was back starting for the Hawks after losing his job earlier in the season, made the most of the opportunities presented, carving up the Lumberjacks on the ground and keeping the Hawks in the lead for the duration of the game.
Dalmado started the scoring off on special teams. After Hannan was forced to punt on its second possession, Bogalusa tried to return the kick from inside its own 15-yard line. But after a retreat into the end zone, the Hawks stripped the ball and Dalmado recovered to give Hannan a 7-0 lead.
"That guy was just running backwards and then I saw the ball and just hopped on it," Dalmond said. "Merry Christmas."
The score stayed that way until midway through the second quarter when Hannan drove 60 yards in 10 plays, capping the drive with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Millen to Dalmado, giving Hannan a 14-0 advantage.
Bogalusa fought back, pulling to within one score late in the second quarter when quarterback Josh Taylor found Raheem Roberts for a 33-yard TD pass with just 0.4 seconds left on the clock. The 2-point conversion was no good and the halftime score was 14-6 in favor of Hannan.
The Hawks took a 21-6 lead with 2:11 left in the third quarter on Millen's 9-yard TD run and it looked like things would go easy for Hannan headed to the fourth, but the Lumberjacks kept things interesting.
After a 17-yard TD run cut the lead to 21-12 with less than two minutes gone in the fourth, Hannan stretched the lead to 28-12 when Millen broke free for an 86-yard scoring run with 2:20 left.
Dalmond loved the way his quarterback played.
"He (Millen) is amazing," Dallmond said. "He had to step up and he did that tonight."
Bogalusa inched back, however, pulling to within one score on Taylor's 28-yard run just two plays later then converting the 2-point play. But Hannan recovered the onside kick and ran out the final 1:34 to finish off the magical regular season and the District 7-3A title.
Bogalusa dropped to 4-5 overall and 2-2 in league play. Taylor finished with 146 yards rushing and 161 passing, while Chas Smith led the way for the Lumberjacks with 73 yards receiving.
Hannan will now wait for the Division III select playoff announcement on Sunday to see who it will be matched up against at home in postseason play.