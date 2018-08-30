Thomas Jefferson took advantage of several Haynes Academy miscues, as well as a power running game on the way to edging the Yellow Jackets 22-15 Thursday night at Hoss Memtsas Stadium.
Thomas Jefferson coach Kevin Kelly said the rivalry victory was just the start his team sought.
“It’s a great start for the season,” he said. “Every year against them it’s heartbreaking when we lose, and it's pure ecstasy when we win. It gets us on a roll, which is good because we have a hard couple of games coming up and with a young group like this one this really helps their confidence.”
Though the Jaguars field a young team, seniors Brian Johnson and Seth Jackson stepped up Thursday night.
On Thomas Jefferson’s first possession, Jackson put together 42 yards on just two carries. Johnson ran it in from 11 yards out to put the Jaguars ahead 7-0.
Thomas Jefferson added a safety late in the second after Haynes snapped the ball out of the back of their end zone to give the Jaguars a 9-0 lead.
On the first play of the second quarter, it was Jackson scored on a 4-yard scamper, pushing his team ahead 16-0. Jackson lead his team with 63 yards rushing.
Haynes scored just before the two-minute warning after a 13-yard touchdown from Ronald Ohlsson.
After a scoreless third quarter, Johnson stretched the Jaguars' lead to 22-7 with his second rushing TD on a 5-yard run. The Jaguars failed to convert the two-point conversion.
Haynes refused to quit, however, moving the ball 52 yards on their next possession, culminating in Zach Bott’s 17-yard touchdown pass to Thomas Gaffney with 9:47 remaining.
After Thomas Jefferson missed a 45-yard field goal attempt, Haynes had one more opportunity to tie the score. On the first play of Haynes' next possession, Bott’s was intercepted by Logan Pomeroy. Thomas Jefferson held the ball and ran out the clock.
“Our kids worked hard,” said Haynes coach Paul Longo. “We got our way back into it, got a touchdown away and just had a miscue on a pass. That’s it.”
Both teams were plagued by miscuses. The two teams combined for 10 fumbles (four lost) and 23 penalties. Kelly said his team needed to get smarter going forward.
“The second quarter we made unbelievable mistakes,” he said. “We have a lot of sophomores so it’s expected, but I didn’t expect that many. We almost gave them the game. But (Haynes) really played hard and just like every year it’s a battle, this is always a fun game.”
The win gives Thomas Jefferson a 6-4 advantage in the series.