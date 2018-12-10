Rick Spring has been relieved of his position as the head basketball coach at Pearl River High School as of Dec. 7, Pearl River principal John Priola confirmed Monday morning.
In his second stint as the head coach, Spring had the Rebels off to a 6-0 start prior to their matchup on Dec. 7 against Pine in which they were victorious 83-51. Pearl River’s next home game is Tuesday night at home against Mount Hermon.
Spring had previously been the head coach at Pearl River for the 1999-2000 season.
Following St. Tammany Parish School Board regulations, the head coaching position will be advertised for five days to Pearl River High employees. In the interim, athletic director Tony Jurich will be the faculty coach, with assistant coach Dillon Smith remaining on the staff according to Priola.
