A focused Hahnville softball team edged rival Destrehan 2-1 to move one step closer to the District 7-5A title.
With the win, the Tigers (17-8, 5-0) moved to within a win of clinching the league title.
Both teams came in with 4-0 district records.
“We talked a lot this week about the stress and the other things surrounding this game get in the way of actually playing the game," Hahnville coach Jerry Nugent said. "You have to make plays, so I thought our girls did a phenomenal job of keeping their composure and doing that."
The Tigers took an early lead when Makenna Cortez knocked in Montana Smith with an RBI single in the first inning.
“It set the tone for the whole rest of the game because it just gives us that energy and that vibe," Cortez said. "As long as we keep hitting and as long as we stay focused and keep battling out, we’re going to win and we’re going to put runs on the board."
In the third, Smith and Sara Roussel got hits. Both runners advanced after the Wildcats missed the cut-off throw following Rousel's hit.
The Wildcats (13-15, 4-1) then intentionally walked the next batter, loading the bases.
Cortez then drew a walk to score Smith and put Hahnville up 2-0.
“We had a couple mistakes that were uncharacteristic of us lately," Destrehan coach Kenny Montz said. "We haven’t been making those mistakes lately. When you play a good team like they are and you’re playing a big rivalry game, those mistakes are going to come back and get you and that’s kind of what got us today."
After the fourth inning, Nugent pulled starter Hailey Beard and replaced her with Mackenzie Kliebert.
In the top of the sixth, the Wildcats singled and another runner reached first on a Tigers error. With two runners on, Gia Zeringue scored one with a two-out single up the middle, cutting the deficit to 2-1.
Beard re-entered the game and secured the final out of the sixth and then closed out the seventh to secure the victory.
“We basically were like, ‘This is going to be a regular game, even though it’s a rivalry,' Beard said. "We’re going to take it one pitch at a time, one hit at a time and one play at a time and if somebody messes up, the other person has their back. If we mess up on the field, we’re going to come in and we’re going to hit the ball and do our jobs."
“They were able to pitch their way out of it and play their way out of it and they kept their composure. To me it’s a sign that we’re maturing as a team,” Nugent said.
Both teams have District 7-5A road matchups on Wednesday as Hahnville faces Central Lafourche at 4:30 p.m., while Destrehan takes on H.L. Bourgeois at 4 p.m.