To those in the New Orleans area who have paid even the smallest amount of attention to the high school girls basketball scene over the past three years, John Curtis rising senior Jerkaila Jordan’s talent and future prospects have never been doubted. But now, it appears the rest of the nation is starting to take notice.

The Patriots do-it-all star guard who has helped lead John Curtis to three consecutive Division I state titles while earning Most Outstanding Player honors in each of those championships cracked espnW's latest Class of 2020 HoopGurlz Super 60 rankings, rated as the 50th-best prospect in the country.

The 5-foot-9 Jordan is currently the top-ranked incoming senior girls basketball player in the state of Louisiana and is listed as the No. 12 guard in the nation in this latest reveal. She is a three-time LSWA Class 5A All-State First Team selection and a member of the 2017-18 USA Today All-Louisiana First Team squad as a sophomore. She was also named The New Orleans Advocate’s All-Metro Most Outstanding Player while averaging 17 points, 4.2 rebounds, three assists and two steals per game.

Jordan, who plays her AAU summer basketball with Texas U, now has eight college scholarship offers, including those from UL, Loyola, UTEP, Arkansas State, UT Arlington, Louisiana Tech, Tulane and Southern Mississippi.

Local seniors ink college scholarships

With the school year winding to a close, several senior student-athletes made official this week their future college athletic plans with signing day ceremonies.

At Holy Cross, Cade Martin, one of the area’s top distance runners, headlined the list of seven Tiger athletes who signed on Wednesday as signed a scholarship offer to run track and cross country at LSU. Three of the school’s top senior football players also signed, including offensive lineman Jalen Womble, who is headed to Rhodes College in Memphis, as well as Merlin Seminary and Harold Stephens who will together play for SUNY Maritime College in Bronx.

Three baseball players earned scholarship offers as well, including Adrian Aguilar, who will play for Nicholls State, along with Cade Simpson and Brett Spiess, who are headed to Spring Hill College.

Eight Jesuit athletes also signed on Wednesday, including golfers Britton Khalaf and Jackson Maniscalco, who will play for Birmingham-Southern College and Spring Hill College, respectively. Four players from the school’s state finalist soccer team also signed offers, including Ashton Perkins (High Point University), Jacob Randolph (Barton College), Chris Tadros (Oglethorpe University) and Jacob Torres (Occidental College). Torres will also run track at the school in Los Angeles. Swimmers Connor Daigle (University of Montevallo) and Connor Schwartz (Birmingham-Southern College) also committed to continue their pursuits in college.

At Bonnabel, three of the school’s football linemen also signed scholarships this week, including Malik Lucas (Louisiana College), Tory Collins (Lakeland University) and Taylor Tate (Texas Wesleyan).