For the Prietos, Selection Sunday was all about timing. The layout of the family’s entire next week depended on it. As Ernie and Cindy rushed from Louis Armstrong International Airport to their home on the north shore, they had their radio tuned into CBS, hoping for the best.
Their son Harrison’s Florida State basketball team was squarely in the tournament field – in fact, they’d watched the Seminoles knock off eventual No. 1 seed Virginia two days prior in Charlotte in the semifinals of the ACC tournament. No, the biggest stress of Sunday wasn't if FSU would get in, not what seed they’d have or even who they’d face in the first round – but where it would all take place.
And more specifically, if they’d make it home in time from the airport to catch the announcement live, hop straight on the computer and book a flight and a hotel room before the other thousands of family, friends and fans zig-zagging across the country this week snatched them up.
“I had a good idea of what airline we’d use and how we were going to do it ahead of time,” Cindy said. “But where we were going, making sure we had the right airport, when Ernie was going to go and how he was going to maneuver his job, it was all a bit up in the air.”
CBS announced the Seminoles were slated as a No. 4 seed in the West region, set to face Vermont on Thursday in Hartford, Conn. just after 5:30 p.m.
Though they were sheepish on divulging the cost specifics, by 6:15, the Prietos had booked a pair of round-trip flights to the east coast and found one of the few remaining hotel options within 20 minutes of the arena their son would be playing in Thursday and (hopefully) Saturday. A few minutes searching on Expedia, and it’s easy to see how such a last-minute trip could cost close to $2,000 for a set of parents.
“It’s a chance of a lifetime for your kid,” Cindy said. “To watch them grow up and play this game, and to see their dream come to reality, we’d do whatever we can to get there. Oh my goodness, it costs a fortune, but this too shall pass.”
It’s a dilemma that thousands of families of men’s and women’s NCAA basketball players across the country have had to chart out this week – some with kids already states away at school traveling even farther for potentially just one game. In all, seven men and six women in the two tournaments played their high school ball in the New Orleans area.
Some have to decide how far is too far to drive. Others plead with bosses for last-minute days off – paid or unpaid. And even if they can make the trek, parents will be lucky to spend an entire hour with their sons or daughters, stretched over three or four days.
The Prietos, whose son starred at St. Paul’s, graduated in 2016, joined the Seminoles as a walk-on and got his first small spurt of playing time last season, have done the tournament both ways.
Last year, ninth-seeded FSU was stationed in Nashville, with that No. 8 vs. No. 9 game against Missouri a toss-up, along with a likely loss to top-seeded Xavier to follow, they decided to cheer on the Seminoles and their son, who totaled three minutes in a single game all season, from their couch.
“Last year, we didn’t know anything about the tournament. We didn’t fully understand, and we sat back and watched from our den, and the game was going on, and we should have been there. We didn’t, and we regretted it,” Cindy said.
A single mother with a son on the team told them she’s forced to seek out nearby friends or relatives to crash on couches in order to travel for away games, and they know they’re lucky to be able to see the 8-10 games a year they’ve taken in.
But luckily, fate gave them another shot. FSU knocked off the Musketeers 75-70 to earn a trip to the Sweet 16, and not long after, Harrison’s parents booked a trip to Los Angeles to watch his squad eventually beat Gonzaga before falling to Michigan, 58-54 in the Elite Eight.
“I’m in Los Angeles, and I’m seeing how much breakfast or a salad costs, and I’m thinking ‘How on earth are we going to do this?’ ” Ernie chuckles. “But there are things you penny-pinch on. It’s like eating brussel sprouts. You just hold your nose and swallow.”
This year, with Cindy’s work schedule more flexible, she managed to get away Wednesday in time for Thursday’s 1 p.m. game against Vermont. Barring a 13-over-4 upset – which happened twice in last year’s first round – Ernie will take off Friday from work and make the cross-country flight in order to make Saturday’s second-round game. It’s a compromise that saves a couple precious vacation days that he very well could need should FSU make a deep run all the way to the Final Four in Minneapolis.
But don’t even hint at the possibility of buying tickets for the second weekend in Anaheim, Calif. before the final buzzer Saturday through an airline like Southwest that allows customers to keep their travel funds for future use. In the grand scheme of things, t’s not worth saving a hundred bucks – maybe more – to get snatch those flights before the next big rush.
“That’s superstitious! We can’t do that,” Cindy exclaimed.
“If someone slicked their hair back for a road game, and they won, that person is doing that until they lose again,” Ernie added. “It we did that, and they lost and somebody found out, I’d be the reason.
“We’re going to go, and we’ll pay a little extra, but we don’t want to risk being the reason they lost because we booked early.”
But superstitions aren’t solely for those making the state’s long trek to watch the games in-person.
In fact, they may keep Juanea and Richard Butler – the parents of Baylor freshman Jared Butler, a former Riverside standout – from watching much of Thursday’s game against No. 9 Syracuse together.
With their son, who was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman team after scoring 31 points against Kanas in the team’s regular season finale, and his Baylor Bears squad playing Thursday night in Salt Lake City, the Butlers simply couldn’t afford to take as many as three days off work last-minute to watch their son live, with only one of the three sites (Jacksonville) within an eight-hour drive of New Orleans.
They even looked into what a trip to Utah might look like, but “the flights were all sold out from here,” Juanea said.
“But I told my supervisor ahead of time, no matter when they played, I’m not going to be there. I’m watching that game,” Richard added. “Luckily my supervisor, he understands.”
The pair’s biggest preparation this week has been making sure their occasional texts to Jared haven’t done anything to add any more pressure than the freshman guard may be feeling.
“I try to be consistent. Just tell him to play hard and have fun, which is what I tell him every game,” Richard said.
And that stems to where he watches from in the home, too. For most of this season, Richard has sat in what he deems his lucky chair in the bedroom, watching on a small TV while his wife may watch the games elsewhere. She even threw a surprise birthday party for Richard the day of the Kansas game, but he still spent most of the time in solitude.
Anything for good luck.
Similarly, Houston redshirt-sophomore DeJon Jarreau’s mother Renette will watch this weekend’s games locally at a couple family watch-parties.
But after watching her son’s Cougars fall to Cincinnati in the AAC title game at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, she got a chance to take in the spectacle of Selection Sunday alongside Jarreau in a suite at the arena.
The McDonogh 35 standout spent his first year of college basketball at UMass, where the Minutemen finished miles from NCAA tournament contention, meaning Renette had never required any interest in the kickoff program to college basketball’s biggest three weeks of the year.
“I didn’t even know what Selection Sunday was till we got there,” she said. “But I’ve been really enjoying this. Coming from the middle class and raising him in the projects, it’s just an amazing feeling and a blessing to see my baby come this far.
“It’s indescribable.”
She’ll tune in with family in Slidell this weekend, but should Houston survive its first two games and set up a possible meeting with Kentucky in the Sweet 16 in Kansas City, Renette said she’s already been in contact with DeJon’s high school coach Kevin Sanders about finding a way to watch him and one of his closest friends in fellow McDonogh 35 grad Brison Gresham on the biggest stage they’ve set foot on.
“I’m there in spirit,” she said. “I can’t make it to everything, but of course I’ll be watching on TV. The next round? We’ll be there.
“I’m a basketball mom.”