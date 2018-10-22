John Curtis hasn't lost a regular-season game against a Catholic League opponent since October of 2015.
Since then, the Patriots have reeled off 17 consecutive victories in the regular season against teams in District 9-5A.
On Saturday afternoon, Curtis plays Rummel, the team that beat them 21-14 three seasons ago. (Rummel also beat Curtis in the playoffs that season).
But since then, the Catholic League has belonged to the Patriots, who will all but lock up their third consecutive district championship with a win Saturday afternoon at Yenni Stadium. Curtis plays Shaw the next week in a game they will be heavily favored.
Curtis (8-0) is ranked No. 1 in The New Orleans Advocate Super 10 and the LSWA Class 5A rankings.
Rummel (7-1), undefeated against in-state opponents, is ranked No. 7 in the Super 10 and unranked by the LSWA.
Both teams are undefeated in Catholic League play this season and both have been dominant in doing it.
Rummel has won all of its league games by at least 13 points. Even more impressive, the Raiders have allowed just 13 points in its four Catholic League games.
Curtis has been just as impressive, winning its Catholic League games by an average margin of 28.3 points. Curtis has averaged 43 points in those wins.
Will Rummel's stingy defense be able to slow down the Curtis offense averaging 43 points against Catholic opponents this season?
Stay tuned Saturday for the game that tops this week's list as the best in the greater New Orleans area.
2. Destrehan vs. Jesuit: It's always nice to get a good select vs. nonselect game this late in the season.
One of the nation's best running backs comes to Tad Gormley Stadium to play in a battle of ranked teams. Destrehan is ranked No. 5 in The Super 10, and Jesuit is ranked No. 9. The Blue Jays defense has been rock solid this season and will need to be to slow down John Emery, who has committed to Georgia, and the Wildcats.
3. Riverside at Country Day: Don't look at the records. Yeah, I know Country Day, top-ranked in the Small School Super 10, is undefeated at 8-0. And I know Riverside, ranked No. 10, is just 2-5.
But the Rebels are battle-tested (they lost to Rummel by three points game earlier this season, and they have had their way with Country Day over the past three years.
This is a different Country Day team though. A win Friday afternoon in Metairie will pretty much assure the Cajuns of a perfect regular season. (They play South Plaquemines in the regular-season finale.)
4. St. Charles vs. De La Salle: The Cavaliers, No. 2 in the Small School Super 10, are coming off a key win over St. James. Now they must follow that up against the No. 7 Comets, who have found their groove in the past three weeks, when they have allowed just six points, including two shutouts. The Cavs virtually lock up the 10-3A title with a win, but the Comets, undefeated in district play are still in the hunt, too. They close the regular season with St. James next week.
5. Sophie B. Wright vs. Cohen: Chances are, you didn't have this game on your radar when the season first began. But the Warriors and the Green Hornets have been two of the best feel good stories of the year. Sophie B. Wright went just 2-7 last year. Cohen went 4-5 a season ago in a year when it finally snapped a losing streak dating to 2011. Fast forward to this year and the two teams are playing for the District 9-3A crown. Cohen, ranked No. 8 in the Small School Super 10, with Sophie B. Wright one spot behind them. Who saw that coming?