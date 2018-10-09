The Truth.
That’s what Riverdale learns Friday when the Rebels kick off District 10-4A competition by hosting reigning league champion McDonogh 35 at 7 p.m. at Joe Yenni Stadium.
Riverdale (4-1) is riding a two-game winning streak and features a standout running back in junior Antonio “Pookie’’ Joseph as it continues pursuit of the Jefferson Parish school’s first district championship in football, coach Willie Brooks said.
The Rebels, in their second season under Brooks, also are seeking only the third playoff appearance in program history which dates to 1970. They need one more victory to equal last year’s total in a 5-5 campaign.
McDonogh 35 (3-3) appears vulnerable, having lost in two of its past three games, but the Roneagles have played a far more challenging schedule than Riverdale whose four victories have come against opponents who collectively own a record of 4-20.
McDonogh 35 defeated Riverdale 43-13 last season.
“We’re striving to be (a district champion),’’ said Brooks, head coach at Helen Cox for 12 seasons before coming to Riverdale. “Friday night represents a (potential) big step for our program. McDonogh 35 is one of the pillars in Class 4A. We’re looking forward to the challenge and look at Friday as a huge step for our program.’’
A 5-foot-10, 215-pound senior, Joseph has scholarship offers from UL-Lafayette, Nicholls State, Southeastern Louisiana, McNeese State, Northwestern State, UL-Monroe and Grambling, Brooks said.
Joseph has averaged a first down (11.35 yards) for each of his 60 carries that have produced 681 yards and 13 touchdowns in five games. His rushing touchdowns rank third in the Metro area despite the fact that the Rebels had their Week 2 game against Haynes cancelled because of inclement weather.
The Rebels feature another linchpin in junior Andrew Sandifer — a younger cousin of former Riverdale and LSU standout Donte Jackson — who plays running back, slot receiver and returns punts and kickoffs.
Sandifer, 5-foot-8 and 165 pounds, has scored seven touchdowns: two rushing, two receiving, two via kickoff returns and one via punt return, not to mention a fourth in Riverdale’s jamboree.
“He is our Alvin Kamara,’’ Brooks said. “He’s small, but he’s rocked up. If he gets a step on you, there’s nobody catching him. He is that kind of guy. Pearl River was smart enough not to kick it to him. I’m quite sure McDonogh 35 is not going to kick to him either.’’
Ram tough
West St. John running back Kylan Duhe was nothing short of dominant in accounting for 321 yards and seven touchdowns with his rushing and receiving in a 61-0 District 8-1A victory against Houma Christian Friday night in Houma.
The 5-10, 195-pound senior rushed for 220 yards and six touchdowns on 13 carries good for a 16.9-yard average per carry in addition to catching two passes for another 101 yards and a score.
Duhe’s touchdown runs covered 49, 1, 2, 40, 30 and 29 yards, with the first three coming in the first quarter. His longest touchdown spanned 70 yards via a third-quarter reception from quarterback D’Andre Gaudia.
“Kylan is unstoppable right now,’’ WSJ coach Brandon Walters said.
Duhe easily leads the New Orleans Metro area in rushing with 1,156 yards and 15 touchdowns on 140 carries through the first six weeks of the season. He also has two touchdowns receiving to share the lead in scoring with Pearl River running back Corey Warren. Each has scored 17 touchdowns good for 102 points.
Now averaging 192.7 yards rushing per game, Duhe is on pace to eclipse his 2017 totals when he rushed for 1,770 yards and 22 touchdowns on 231 carries in 13 games during West St. John’s march to a Class 1A state championship. Duhe scored 26 touchdowns as a junior counting four on receptions.
West St. John (4-2, 1-0 in 8-1A) returns to Houma on Friday for another district pairing at Covenant Christian (5-1, 1-0). Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Super sub
With the state’s fourth-ranked football team in Class 4A in a pinch at the running back position, Warren Easton senior Jahmal Sam delivered. Sam rushed for 189 yards and four touchdowns on just 13 carries to spur the Eagles to a 46-14 victory against Belle Chasse on Thursday night in the District 9-4A opener for both teams.
The 5-10, 185-pound Sam was elevated into the starting lineup because of injuries suffered by Ashaad Clayton (head) and DeWitt Johnson (knee) in Easton’s previous game against John Curtis. Clayton and Johnson are expected to miss Easton’s District 9-4A game against McMain at 7 p.m. Thursday at Pan American Stadium.
Despite serving as a reserve, Sam has scholarship offers from UL-Lafayette, UL-Monroe, McNeese State, Lamar and Grambling State, according to Rivals.com.
Schedule correction
Saturday night’s key Catholic League clash between John Curtis and St. Augustine is scheduled for Tulane’s Yulman Stadium. The District 9-5A game was listed incorrectly by The New Orleans Advocate as being played at Tad Gormley. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Baseball commitment
Northshore third baseman Brayden Jobert has committed to play baseball at Nicholls State, coach Glenn Rivero said. A left-handed hitter, Jobert batted .330 and had 31 RBIs for Northshore’s District 6-5A champions this past spring while earning all-district honors as a utility player.