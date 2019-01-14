Pressure?
What pressure?
Well . . . maybe just a little.
In a basketball game Dominican seemingly had won by allowing no third-quarter points to take a seemingly comfortable 13-point lead into the fourth period, Mount Carmel had other ideas.
It ultimately would take four baskets by forwards Ahjah Yunusah and Sydney Sherman and guard Kate Baker in the final 2minutes, 16 seconds along with another defensive surge to secure host Dominican’s 38-30 District 9-5A victory Monday night at The Pit.
Yunusah and Baker finish with six points apiece, Sherman had four and guards Emily Adams and Kylie Barre’ contributed 13 and 9 to keep Dominican undefeated in Catholic League play heading into a pivotal Thursday meeting against reigning Division I state champion John Curtis.
“We love the way we’re going into Thursday,’’ said Yunusah, who also pulled down a team-leading nine rebounds in addition to scoring what proved to be the game-winning field goal on a turnaround jumper in the lane that gave Dominican a 32-29 lead at the 2:16 mark.
Two layups by Sherman, the first of which came via an inbounds play assisted by Barre’ following a steal by Sherman, and finally a Baker layup then iced Dominican’s seventh straight victory that halted a two-game losing streak versus archrival Mount Carmel.
“We don’t have any pressure on us,’’ Yunusah said with a smile before back-tracking to add, “Well, maybe a little pressure. But we know that we just have to do what we do all of the time. We’ve got to play defense aggressively get baskets on offense.’’
Dominican (19-3, 2-0) moved into sole possession of first in District 9-5A while Mount Carmel (14-7, 1-1) fell one game back. Mount Carmel had defeated John Curtis, 45-44, in each team’s Catholic League opener on Thursday while Dominican was downing Chapelle 47-28 also at The Pit.
“Whenever we play Mount Carmel, it’s always a tough game,’’ Dominican coach Ryan Reuter said after seeing his team nearly squander a 29-16 lead through three quarters built by a 9-0 run in the third. “All of our kids know each other, so that makes it fun. I’m just glad to get the win, but I expected it to be like it was, a close difficult game.’’
Dominican forced four turnovers in the third period while holding Mount Carmel to an 0-for-6 shooting effort.
“I thought our defense was key for most of the game,’’ Reuter said. “I didn’t realize that (Mount Carmel did not score in the third period). But it seemed like we were on 29 or 30 points for a long time. But credit them. I was just hoping that we could put a shot in and not turn the ball over.’’
A field goal, 3-pointer and two free throws by Mount Carmel guard Jordan Berry capped a 13-1 run by the Cubs to start the fourth period that had narrowed Dominican’s advantage to 30-29.
Then came the well-timed handiwork of Yunusah, Sherman and Baker that allowed Dominican to survive seven fourth-quarter turnovers and 19 overall.
Berry led all scorers with 19 points, but the Cubs had only four other players score with none getting more than three points.
Dominican plays at Curtis at 5 p.m. Thursday, while Mount Carmel entertains Chapelle at 6 p.m.
“We want to keep getting better and continue to come out and play our game,’’ Reuter said. “We could see any of these teams in the (Division I) playoffs. So all we’re trying to do is focus on getting better. That’s what we strive for.’’