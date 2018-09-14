The Belle Chase Cardinals dominated in every phase of their game against Higgins on Friday night, and the result, a convincing 52-0 victory, was never in question.
Belle Chase’s defense dominated the line of scrimmage and held Higgins to just 92 yards and three first downs. Meanwhile, Twillie Lovett scored touchdowns rushing, receiving and defensively while Ralph Jones added 229 yards rushing and one score for a Cardinals offense that gained 381 yards.
Belle Chase (3-0) set the tone early with 309 of those yards in the first half. Jones himself had 150 yards rushing in just the first quarter. Higgins, meanwhile, managed just 2 yards and no first downs in the first half.
“We came out ready to play from the first play,” said Belle Chase coach Stephen Meyers. “We needed to make improvements from last week, and we did that.”
The starters made enough improvements to take most of the second half off as they were relieved late in the third quarter.
“It’s great to start off 3-0,” Jones said. “The offensive line, backs, defense, special teams all did what they had to do and we got it done.”
The Hurricanes (0-3), on the other hand, couldn’t get much of anything going. They reached Belle Chase territory just once and remained scoreless on the season.
“I told my kids to keep fighting,” coach Frank Bush said. “We’ve got the rest of the season ahead of us as we start district next week, so all is not lost. We’ve just got to keep fighting.”
Belle Chase needed just two plays before Jones took off on a 57-yard touchdown run to get the first points of the game.
It was more of the same on the next possession. Jones had carries of 18 and 28 yards before Ratray Gaines ran it in from 16 yards out.
After Jones’ 46-yard run put Belle Chase in scoring position the next possession, Lovett got his first touchdown on a 16-yard jet sweep gave the Cardinals 21 points in the opening quarter.
Jones had a 68-yard run in the second quarter called back due to penalty. Instead, backup quarterback Jordan Mariana, after briefly leaving the field with an injury, found Lovett for a 65-yard touchdown.
The Cardinals needed just three plays on their next possession before Shawn Thompson scampered into the end zone from 8 yards out to get yet another score. Thompson added a 2-yard touchdown in the second half, the only points of the half for either team.
On Higgins’ ensuing possession, Lovett intercepted Chad Shepard’s throw and returned the ball 44 yards for a pick-six.
Kicker Tyler Furey made a 23-yard field goal as the first half expired to contribute. Furey also finished 8 for 8 on extra points, making Belle Chase’s victory truly an all-around win.