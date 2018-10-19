MANDEVILLE — It didn't take long for No. 2-ranked Lakeshore to get rolling Friday night, and, when the Titans did, it was a sight to behold.
Lakeshore scored on its first three possessions of the game, even throwing in a safety on defense, en route to a 52-7 drubbing of Franklinton at Titan Coliseum.
With the win, the Titans move to 8-0 on the season and 1-0 in District 8-4A. More impressive, though, may be that the victory was the 20th straight regular season win for Lakeshore, dating to 2016.
Lakeshore stood out in all facets of the game, scoring on the ground and through the air while also notching two safeties on defense in topping the Demons (3-5, 0-2).
Jacob Bernard finished with only 35 yards rushing but had two touchdowns on the ground and one receiving.
"It was a good flow," Bernard said. "We assumed they would be eyeing me a lot, so we just took everything they were giving us. They went to a lot of cover one in the middle of the game, so we took our shots and it worked."
Bernard gave plenty of credit to his offensive line.
"Shout out to them," he said. "They mean a lot. I would say they are one step away from being one of the best (lines) in the state."
Lakeshore coach Criag Jones echoed those thoughts.
"They have been improving every week," Jones said. "We had some injuries early and it took some time for this group to gel, but the last few weeks they really have done well."
Lakeshore took the opening kickoff and drove 60 yards in four plays, capping the drive with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Parker Orvin to Spencer Jordan. A missed extra point left the score 6-0.
After a three-and-out by Franklinton, the Titans again drove down the field, with Bernard shouldering most of the load. The final three plays of the 7-play, 49-yard drive were runs by Bernard — 12, 11 and 2 yards — the final of which went for TD, putting Lakeshore up 13-0.
Franklinton's lone highlight of the game came after the ensuing kickoff when running back Michael Martin burst through the line and rumbled 80 yards for a touchdown, cutting the lead to 13-7.
But Lakeshore would have no talk of any comeback, as the defense got in on the scoring on the next Franklinton drive when Deante Ducre sacked FHS quarterback Jasper LaSalleArd in the end zone for a safety to increase the lead to 15-7.
Lakeshore started its next drive after the free kick on the Demons 42-yard line and methodically made its way down the field, finishing a 10-play drive with another Bernard TD run, this time from 5 yards away to put Lakeshore up 22-7 just two minutes into the second quarter.
The rest of the quarter was more of the same, as Orvin hit Bernard with a 20-scoring pass two minutes later, then found Jake Smiroldo with an 8-yard TD throw with 2:52 left until halftime.
The defense provided two more points on another safety when an attempted punt by Franklinton went awry on a bad snap that was kicked out of the end zone by Demons punter Carson Ragas.
Lakeshore again capitalized on the ensuing free kick, driving 64 yards in just 41 seconds, getting a 1-yard run by Christian Westcott to make the score 45-7 at halftime.
Lakeshore mixed short passes and runs to run the clock in the second half, getting one last score on the first play of the fourth quarter as Orvin dumped a screen pass to Maximus Lowery who ran in from 35 yards away to provide the final margin.
Lakeshore did get down to the 2-yard line in the final two minutes, but elected to take a knee twice, allowing Brennon Heto to get in the game. Heto, a senior, is set to undergo cancer surgery in the next few weeks and Jones wanted to allow him some playing time.
Orvin finished the game with 211 yards passing and four touchdowns for Lakeshore, while Lowery had with 105 yards rushing. The Titans had 26 first downs and turned the ball over just once, that coming on a muffed punt.
Franklinton had 111 yards of total offense. Martin rushed for 95 yards but the other four Demons that ran the ball combined for minus-34 yards on the ground. LaSalleArd had only 50 yards passing and was sacked seven times.
Lakeshore travels to face Pearl River next week while Franklinton goes to Salmen.