In a physical, fast-paced game, St. Katharine Drexel Prep held off a late run by West Jefferson, winning 43-36 at its gym Thursday night.
Jada Bowman, a Buccaneer senior forward, made a basket to start the fourth quarter to ignite a 15-6 run for West Jefferson, but St. Katharine Drexel Prep managed to maintain its lead.
Chardae Dixon was a presence inside for the Yellow Jackets, scoring a game-high 18 points while adding five blocks to help her team secure their sixth win a row.
The game changed in the third quarter, when St. Katharine Drexel Prep held West Jefferson to just one bucket and only three points.
“People call us a second-half team,” Dixon said. “I feel like we came back after the first half and played well. I’m just proud of my team.”
SKDP, last year’s Division III state champions, are on a roll heading into the new year, and they have all their starters back this season to boot.
West Jefferson (13-5) kept pace with SKDP in the first half but couldn’t make the key shots in the second half to match their opponent.
“Today’s game was a result of a lack of free throws and layups,” Buccaneers coach Patrick Smith said. “We weren’t able to capitalize on those. They rattled us a bit in the first half, but eventually we were able to settle down.”
Mi’Shell Gasper, a West Jefferson guard, scored six points in the first quarter, including a shot right before the buzzer to help her team to an 8-7 lead heading into the second quarter.
The Buccaneers kept battling in the second period, trailing by just one at halftime.
Gasper finished with 18 points, tying Dixon for the game-high, but she and her team struggled in the third quarter.
The Yellow Jackets brought pressure the entire game, pressing West Jeff constantly, forcing the Buccaneers to make more mistakes than they could recover from.
“We like up-tempo basketball,” SKDP coach Terry Wilson said.
There was no doubt about that.
West Jefferson dealt with SKDP’s press in the first half, but the Buccaneers turned it over six times in the third quarter.
“We started out in one press in the first half, and then moved to another press for the second half,” Wilson said.
The Yellow Jackets (8-4) lost four of their first six games to start the season, but Wilson credited strong early competition for that.
“We played some good teams," Wilson said. "Walker High School, Fairview, another team out of Shreveport (Loyola College Prep). We let them get away, because down the stretch we didn’t close like we needed to close.”
The Buccaneers will be at home for their next game against 4A South Terrebonne at 6 p.m. Jan. 1.
“We’re going to get back in the gym and work hard and improve,” West Jeff coach Smith said. “We’re looking forward to the new year to build on what we have already started.”
SKDP will host Class 3A St. Charles Catholic in a non-district game at 5 p.m. Friday.