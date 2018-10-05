St. Augustine needed something to reignite its season after dropping its past two games and starting winless in Catholic League play.
That something came in the form of 432 total yards in a 42-9 drubbing of Archbishop Shaw on Friday afternoon at Shaw.
“This is what this team is supposed to do,” St. Augustine coach Nathaniel Jones said. “We needed to get a win and we executed it today.
“We were healthier than we were than last two weeks and it showed.”
St. Augustine (4-2, 1-2 District 9-5A) was led by quarterback Trevon Woodson, who was electric both running and throwing the ball.
Woodson finished with 291 yards passing and 92 rushing while accounting for five touchdowns (three passing, two rushing).
Woodson hit favorite target, Khi Mathieu, on touchdown passes of 48 and 47 yards in the fourth quarter. He also got it done on the ground, outrunning the Shaw defense for a 29-yard touchdown.
Mathieu finished with four catches for 161 yards and three touchdowns.
Shaw (1-5, 0-3) scored its only touchdown late in the third quarter when Tyler Nichol hit Christian Jourdain for a 20-yard connection.
“We were not pleased with the way we performed today,” Shaw coach Tommy Connors said. “Our guys have to learn to finish plays when the time comes. We do not get second chances on game day. We left a lot of chances on the field, and we just have to learn moving forward.”
The opportunities for Shaw few and far in between, leaving the defense on the field much of the night. Nichol completed 7 of 18 passes for 98 yards.
The Eagles got their first points when Kai Thomas tackled St. Aug’s Mahmood Bailey in the end zone for a safety.
St. Aug opened the scoring when Woodson hit Broderick Martin for a 20-yard touchdown strike. Two possessions later, Mahmood Bailey weaved through the Shaw defense for a 7-yard touchdown to stretch the lead to 14-0.
Woodson hit Mathieu for a 60-yard touchdown to give St. Augustine a 22-0 lead in the closing seconds of the first quarter.
Shaw failed to convert a fake punt midway through the second quarter, setting up St. Augustine on a six-play drive down to the Eagles 1-yard line.
Justin Doyle cashed in a play later to give the Purple Knights a 28-2 halftime lead.