Friday night marked Newman’s annual homecoming celebration. After the way they played, the Greenies might want to consider making it a weekly event.
Four of Martin Butcher’s eight completions went for touchdowns, running back T.J. Bush rushed for 92 yards and two touchdowns on 9.2 yards per carry, and the Greenies rolled to a 68-8 victory over Thomas Jefferson at Newman's stadium.
Newman (2-0) won at every phase of the game, holding Thomas Jefferson to 68 total yards while limiting its rushing attack to negative yards until late in the third quarter.
Newman coach Nelson Stewart was able to pull all of his starters by halftime in a game that was never in question.
“It was nice to let our seniors come out and get a commanding lead and for our young guys to come out and get a chance to play,” Stewart said. “It was a full program win. We’ve got a heck of an opponent next week in East Jefferson. It was a nice all-around win, but we’ve got to move on to the next one."
Thomas Jefferson (1-1) didn’t manage a first down until the second quarter as the Newman defense stifled them all night. Their lone points came in the fourth quarter when quarterback Kennen Kelly completed an 18-yard pass to Ronald Martin against Newman’s freshmen and sophomores.
By then it was far too late.
“We’re 1-1,” Thomas Jefferson coach Kevin Kelly said. “That’s all we tell (our team). We’re not even going to look at this film. (Newman) was way better than us. Next week is a game we can possibly win (against Lusher) so we’re moving on and that’s all there is to it.”
Newman’s star receiving tandem of Jarmone Southerland and Murray Calhoun once again had strong nights in less than a half. Calhoun finished with two catches for 52 yards and a beautiful over-the-shoulder touchdown from Butcher in the first quarter.
Southerland had 69 yards on five catches and two touchdowns, including a 34-yarder in the second quarter to end his night. Tyson ford caught Butcher’s fourth touchdown on a 6-yard reception.
Butcher, meanwhile, was eight for 10 passing with 127 yards and the four touchdowns in his one half of play. Backup running back Joseph Pleasant rushed for 71 yards on just five carries for two touchdowns, a 14.2 yard-per-carry average.
Even Newman’s freshman got in on the scoring as third-string running back Chris Robert and third=string quarterback Chris Hunter both added touchdown runs in the fourth quarter. The Greenies used three kickers on their extra points, converting eight of 10.
While the Jaguars face Lusher next week, Newman faces off against 8-5A opponent East Jefferson.
“Coach was telling me ‘I think you can run like that against anybody,’ ” Bush said. “We can’t be satisfied; we’ve got to be great. We’ll enjoy tonight but we’ll take this win and use it for confidence to get into next week.”