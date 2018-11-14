Last week: 26 correct, 3 misses (89.7 percent)
Season: 327 correct, 75 misses (81.3 percent)
Picks in Bold
Class 5A
Slidell at East Ascension
Haughton at John Ehret (Memtsas)
Zachary at Hahnville
Destrehan at Landry-Walker (Behrman)
Class 4A
Edna Karr at Tioga
Livonia at Lakeshore
Pearl River at Neville
Belle Chasse at St. Martinville
Northwood Shreve at Helen Cox (Memtsas) Sat.
Breaux at Warren Easton
Class 3A
St. James at North Webster
Class 1A
Homer at West St. John
Select (private schools)
Division I
Jesuit vs. John Curtis (Yulman)
Brother Martin vs. Rummel (Yenni)
St. Augustine at Baton Rouge Catholic
Division II
De La Salle at Hannan
Parkview Baptist at St. Charles
Division III
Newman at Calvary Baptist
Ascension Episcopal at Country Day