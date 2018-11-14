no.countrydaynewman604.100618
Buy Now

Newman's Martin Butcher (12) scrambles as Country Day's Victor Bouty (57) gives chase during the first half Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at Isidore Newman's Michael Lupin Field in New Orleans.

 Advocate staff photo by SCOTT THRELKELD

Last week: 26 correct, 3 misses (89.7 percent)

Season: 327 correct, 75 misses (81.3 percent) 

Picks in Bold

Class 5A

Slidell at East Ascension

Haughton at John Ehret (Memtsas)

Zachary at Hahnville

Destrehan at Landry-Walker (Behrman)

Class 4A

Edna Karr at Tioga

Livonia at Lakeshore

Pearl River at Neville

Belle Chasse at St. Martinville

Northwood Shreve at Helen Cox (Memtsas) Sat. 

Breaux at Warren Easton

Class 3A

St. James at North Webster

Class 1A

Homer at West St. John

Select (private schools)

Division I

Jesuit vs. John Curtis (Yulman) 

Brother Martin vs. Rummel (Yenni)

St. Augustine at Baton Rouge Catholic

Division II

De La Salle at Hannan

Parkview Baptist at St. Charles

Division III

Newman at Calvary Baptist

Ascension Episcopal at Country Day

View comments