Joel Taylor caught on at the perfect time for the John Curtis baseball team.
Taylor hit a grand slam in the bottom of the seventh inning, producing an 8-5 victory against St. Augustine on Thursday in a District 9-5A game at Mike Miley Stadium.
St. Aug (10-8, 0-3) had taken a 5-3 lead in the sixth before the Patriots (9-10, 3-2) rallied in the final inning.
“We’ve seen that (power) out of Joel in (batting practice),” Curtis Coach Jeff Curtis said. “We’ve been telling him if you get a fastball inside, turn on it, turn on it.”
The junior shortstop came to the plate with the bases loaded, one out and one run already across the plate and St. Augustine leadin, 5-4.
Taylor said he was thinking “just give me something I can drive in the gap to tie the game or maybe drive in two runs to win.”
“I got one, put a swing on it, and it happened to leave the ballpark. It felt great, and it was a perfect time.”
After St. Augustine scored a run in the second on a single by Emari Evans to take a 1-0 lead, Curtis answered with its first of two home runs.
Patriots pitcher Austin McCready led off the home half of the second with a walk and Michael Curtis singled. One out later, designated hitter Richard Woodruff pulled a three-run home run to left.
The Purple Knights had the first five runners reach in the four-run sixth inning.
Kebrel Johnson walked to force in the first run and Herbert Watts was hit by a pitch to force in the second. Tannard Darensburg’s hard single to left scored two more, making it 5-3.
The speedy Purple Knights forced four Curtis errors.
“They get balls in play, and they were putting pressure on us defensively,” Curtis said. “They don’t strike out much. … They’re athletic.”
In the Curtis seventh, freshman leadoff hitter Logan O’Neil started the inning with a single. “Especially important,” said Curtis. “It got the rally started for us.”
Collin Gugenheim beat out a bunt for a hit, and Dax Ford walked. With one out, Curtis walked, forcing in the first run and cutting the Knights’ lead to 5-4.
That set the stage for Taylor’s game-winning home run, snapping a two-game Catholic League losing streak for the two-time Division I state champion Patriots.
“Any time a team comes back in the top of the seventh and shows that kind of resiliency, that’s definitely a step in the right direction,” Curtis said.