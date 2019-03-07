There may not be a hotter hitting team in the greater New Orleans area at the moment than the Lakeshore High softball squad.
The Titans remain on a tear, scoring an impressive 47 runs in their last three games, which included a 15-3 district win on the road against Pearl River Thursday afternoon. The game was called after five innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.
“When the momentum starts, particularly early, it just gets contagious,” sophomore shortstop Alara Taylor said.
Taylor got the Titans (6-2, 3-0) going in their first at-bat, with a two-run double, scoring Madison Miller and Emma Colwart.
The torrid hitting continued for Lakeshore an inning later as the Titans pushed across four more runs on five hits, highlighted by Taylor smacking a three-run homer off the light pole in left field.
So I don’t know how to add apparently. It’s actually 47 runs in last three games for @LHSTitanSball. @mmadisonmiller @ecolwart12 and Alara Taylor talk about the tear the Titans are on at the plate. @theadvocateno @AdvocateSports @LAClass4A @985_sports @nbrownadvocate pic.twitter.com/GUSF3kNzTx— David Folse II (@davidfolse) March 7, 2019
“It’s all about my timing,” Taylor said. “I was familiar with (Pearl River pitcher Alexis Wadsworth) and I was just able to get a good swing on the ball.”
Taylor finished the day 2 for 3 at the plate with six runs driven in.
Sending 11 batters to the plate in the third inning, the Titans put the game away with seven runs on four hits. Miller had an RBI double in the inning, Colwart added a run-scoring single and Rebecca Ranum had an RBI double to lead the Lakeshore third-inning attack.
“Good hitting can be contagious,” Miller, who finished with four hits on the day said. “It gets really addictive.”
Colwart, who finished 2 for 5 with two runs driven in echoed her teammates sentiments.
“Madison really sets the table for us,” she said. “When she starts hitting the ball well that gets me pumped to hit the ball just as hard.”
Lakeshore pounded out 14 hits on the day.
Playing in only its second completed game of the season because of bad weather that has plagued St. Tammany Parish for the last month, Pearl River (0-2) got on the scoreboard with a pair of runs in the bottom half of the first inning. Wadsworth led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Jessee Gille reached on a throwing error a batter later, which allowed Wadsworth to score. Gille would also come around to score on a wild pitch.
The Rebels added a single run an inning later. Right-fielder Whitney Pullens singled and two batters later scored on an RBI double by Erica Delaune. Pullens finished as the leading hitter on the day for the Rebels, going 2 for 2.
In the circle, freshman right-hander Cara Rankin picked up the complete-game victory for the Titans, allowing two earned runs on five hits, striking out one and walking two.
Brianna Alligood was the losing pitcher for the Rebels.