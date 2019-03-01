LHSAA BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
Buy Now

Warren Easton's (50) Kayla Johnson shoots two against Benton during the Division 4A final game of the LHSAA Girls State Basketball March Madness tournament in Alexandria, LA on Friday, March. 1, 2019.

 ADVOCATE PHOTO BY TIA OWENS POWERS

ALEXANDRIA--For the third time in five years, Darius Mimms and his Warren Easton girls basketball team are hauling state championship hardware back to 3019 Canal St. The second-seeded Fighting Eagles knocked off top-seeded Benton 58-49 Friday night at the Rapides Coliseum to defend their Class 4A state title in the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Girls’ Marsh Madness tournament.

Senior Cabria Lewis spearheaded the Fighting Eagles title defense, scoring a team-high 22 points, including a 12-point third quarter that helped counter the Tigers’ early second half attack.

Warren Easton led 11-6 at the end of the first quarter and led by as many as 15 in the second quarter before Benton closed within five, 27-22, at halftime.

The Tigers tied it up 31-31 with a corner 3-pointer with 4:34 left in the third before Warren Easton took the lead back and led 45-39 at the end of the third. Benton would close within as few as two off a pair of quarter-opening buckets from Emily Ward, 45-43, and again off another basket from Ward with 1:03 to go, 51-49, but Warren Easton knocked down their free throws in the closing minute.

Warren Easton’s win over Benton comes a year after the Fighting Eagles knocked the top-seeded Tigers 64-54 in the semifinals.

Follow Nathan Brown on Twitter, @nbrownadvocate.

View comments