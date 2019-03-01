ALEXANDRIA--For the third time in five years, Darius Mimms and his Warren Easton girls basketball team are hauling state championship hardware back to 3019 Canal St. The second-seeded Fighting Eagles knocked off top-seeded Benton 58-49 Friday night at the Rapides Coliseum to defend their Class 4A state title in the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Girls’ Marsh Madness tournament.
Senior Cabria Lewis spearheaded the Fighting Eagles title defense, scoring a team-high 22 points, including a 12-point third quarter that helped counter the Tigers’ early second half attack.
Warren Easton led 11-6 at the end of the first quarter and led by as many as 15 in the second quarter before Benton closed within five, 27-22, at halftime.
The Tigers tied it up 31-31 with a corner 3-pointer with 4:34 left in the third before Warren Easton took the lead back and led 45-39 at the end of the third. Benton would close within as few as two off a pair of quarter-opening buckets from Emily Ward, 45-43, and again off another basket from Ward with 1:03 to go, 51-49, but Warren Easton knocked down their free throws in the closing minute.
Warren Easton’s win over Benton comes a year after the Fighting Eagles knocked the top-seeded Tigers 64-54 in the semifinals.