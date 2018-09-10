no.staugdelasalle.090718.01221
St. Augustine wide receiver Devin Coatney and De La Salle defensive back Marvin Nunez struggle for control of a pass at Tad Gormley Stadium in New Orleans, La., Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018.

 Advocate photo by SHAWN FINK

Large School Super 10

Team record previous

1. Warren Easton (2-0) 1

Last week: Beat Brother Martin 48-20

The buzz: QB Lance Legendre accounted for six TDs as Eagles beat second straight Catholic League team.

This week: Friday vs. Landry-Walker (Pan American)

2. John Curtis (2-0) 2

Last week: Beat Dallas Bishop Lynch 21-14

The buzz: The Patriots scored on all 3 first-quarter possessions to win in Battle on Border in Shreveport.

This week: Friday at Parkview Baptist

3. Destrehan (2-0) 3

Last week: Beat St. Charles 31-3

The buzz: RB John Emery scored three TDs as Wildcats avenged 2017 loss to Comets.

This week: Friday at John Ehret (Memtsas)

4. Edna Karr (2-0) 4

Last week: Beat Landry-Walker 40-0

The buzz: Cougars shut out Algiers rival second straight year, earn bragging rights for third straight year.

This week: Friday vs. De La Salle (Behrman)

5. John Ehret (1-1) 6

Last week: Beat Hahnville 26-0

The buzz: Travis Mumphrey's 3 TDs, Patriots defense lead way in convincing win of rugged three-game stretch.

This week: Friday vs. Destrehan (Memtsas)

6. Lakeshore (2-0) 8

Last week: Beat East Jefferson 34-0

The buzz: Titans have scored at least 25 points in 17 straight games.

This week: Friday at Hancock (Miss.)

7. St. Augustine (2-0) 9

Last week: Beat De La Salle 38-20

The buzz: Trevon Woodson accounted for 307 yards as Purple Knights go to 2-0 under Nathaniel Jones.

This week: Saturday vs. John F. Kennedy (Gormley)

8. Rummel (1-1) 7

Last week: Lost to Escamba, Fla. 21-8

The buzz: Raiders played without receiver Koy Moore (hamstring) and running back Logan Diggs (ankle).

This week: Friday at Riverside

9. Holy Cross (2-0) 10

Last week: Beat Covington 24-0

The buzz: Tigers start off Guy LeCompte era with a bang, outscoring first two opponents 83-0.

This week: Friday at Chalmette

10. Hahnville (1-1) 5

Last week: Lost to Ehret 26-0

The buzz: Tigers shut out for first time since 2013 when they lost 49-0 to Destrehan

This week: Friday vs. Brother Martin (Gormley)

Small School Super 10

1. De La Salle (1-1) 1

Last week: Lost to St. Augustine 38-20

The buzz: Cavs' first regular-season loss since 2015 finale vs. Lutcher — a streak of 20 games.

This week: Friday at Karr (Behrman)

2. Country Day (2-0) 2

Last week: Beat Bonnabel 48-27

The buzz: Tyler Williams scored on two TD receptions and a fumble recovery in win over 5A Bruins

This week: Friday at Episcopal

3. Newman (2-0) 3

Last week: Beat Thomas Jefferson 68-7

The buzz: Greenies held Jaguars to 68 yards in homecoming rout.

This week: Friday vs. East Jefferson (Yenni)

4. St. James (2-0) 4

Last week: Beat Lutcher 29-26

The buzz: Wildcats rally from 14-0 deficit to win second straight in the series, which they now leads 22-18.

This week: Friday at E.D. White

5. St. Charles (1-1) 5

Last week: Lost to Destrehan 31-3

The buzz: Comets unable to knock off Destrehan after pulling off the upset in 2017.

This week: Friday vs. Wilkinson (Miss.) County

6. West St. John (1-1) 6

Last week: Beat South Plaquemines 26-6

The buzz: Rams bounce back from loss to St. James, beat Hurricanes for third straight year.

This week: Friday vs. Bonnabel

7. Hannan (2-0) 8

Last week: Beat Central Catholic 34-14

The buzz: Hawks forced three turnovers to start season 2-0 for second straight year.

This week: Friday vs. Pope John Paul II

8. KIPP Renaissance (1-1) 7

Last week: Lost to St Michael 33-10

The buzz: Bobcats look to get on track against No. 8 team in LSWA Class 1A poll

This week: Friday at Ascension Catholic

9. Pope John Paul II (2-0) NR

Last week: Beat St. Patrick (Miss.) 17-6

The buzz: Jaguars have allowed just six points through first two weeks.

This week: Friday at Hannan

10. Riverside (0-2) 10

Last week: Lost to Barbe 44-0

The buzz: Rugged schedule continues this week with second straight 5A opponent for 2A Rebels.

This week: Friday vs. Rummel

