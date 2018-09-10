Large School Super 10
1. Warren Easton (2-0) 1
Last week: Beat Brother Martin 48-20
The buzz: QB Lance Legendre accounted for six TDs as Eagles beat second straight Catholic League team.
This week: Friday vs. Landry-Walker (Pan American)
2. John Curtis (2-0) 2
Last week: Beat Dallas Bishop Lynch 21-14
The buzz: The Patriots scored on all 3 first-quarter possessions to win in Battle on Border in Shreveport.
This week: Friday at Parkview Baptist
3. Destrehan (2-0) 3
Last week: Beat St. Charles 31-3
The buzz: RB John Emery scored three TDs as Wildcats avenged 2017 loss to Comets.
This week: Friday at John Ehret (Memtsas)
4. Edna Karr (2-0) 4
Last week: Beat Landry-Walker 40-0
The buzz: Cougars shut out Algiers rival second straight year, earn bragging rights for third straight year.
This week: Friday vs. De La Salle (Behrman)
5. John Ehret (1-1) 6
Last week: Beat Hahnville 26-0
The buzz: Travis Mumphrey's 3 TDs, Patriots defense lead way in convincing win of rugged three-game stretch.
This week: Friday vs. Destrehan (Memtsas)
6. Lakeshore (2-0) 8
Last week: Beat East Jefferson 34-0
The buzz: Titans have scored at least 25 points in 17 straight games.
This week: Friday at Hancock (Miss.)
7. St. Augustine (2-0) 9
Last week: Beat De La Salle 38-20
The buzz: Trevon Woodson accounted for 307 yards as Purple Knights go to 2-0 under Nathaniel Jones.
This week: Saturday vs. John F. Kennedy (Gormley)
8. Rummel (1-1) 7
Last week: Lost to Escamba, Fla. 21-8
The buzz: Raiders played without receiver Koy Moore (hamstring) and running back Logan Diggs (ankle).
This week: Friday at Riverside
9. Holy Cross (2-0) 10
Last week: Beat Covington 24-0
The buzz: Tigers start off Guy LeCompte era with a bang, outscoring first two opponents 83-0.
This week: Friday at Chalmette
10. Hahnville (1-1) 5
Last week: Lost to Ehret 26-0
The buzz: Tigers shut out for first time since 2013 when they lost 49-0 to Destrehan
This week: Friday vs. Brother Martin (Gormley)
Small School Super 10
1. De La Salle (1-1) 1
Last week: Lost to St. Augustine 38-20
The buzz: Cavs' first regular-season loss since 2015 finale vs. Lutcher — a streak of 20 games.
This week: Friday at Karr (Behrman)
2. Country Day (2-0) 2
Last week: Beat Bonnabel 48-27
The buzz: Tyler Williams scored on two TD receptions and a fumble recovery in win over 5A Bruins
This week: Friday at Episcopal
3. Newman (2-0) 3
Last week: Beat Thomas Jefferson 68-7
The buzz: Greenies held Jaguars to 68 yards in homecoming rout.
This week: Friday vs. East Jefferson (Yenni)
4. St. James (2-0) 4
Last week: Beat Lutcher 29-26
The buzz: Wildcats rally from 14-0 deficit to win second straight in the series, which they now leads 22-18.
This week: Friday at E.D. White
5. St. Charles (1-1) 5
Last week: Lost to Destrehan 31-3
The buzz: Comets unable to knock off Destrehan after pulling off the upset in 2017.
This week: Friday vs. Wilkinson (Miss.) County
6. West St. John (1-1) 6
Last week: Beat South Plaquemines 26-6
The buzz: Rams bounce back from loss to St. James, beat Hurricanes for third straight year.
This week: Friday vs. Bonnabel
7. Hannan (2-0) 8
Last week: Beat Central Catholic 34-14
The buzz: Hawks forced three turnovers to start season 2-0 for second straight year.
This week: Friday vs. Pope John Paul II
8. KIPP Renaissance (1-1) 7
Last week: Lost to St Michael 33-10
The buzz: Bobcats look to get on track against No. 8 team in LSWA Class 1A poll
This week: Friday at Ascension Catholic
9. Pope John Paul II (2-0) NR
Last week: Beat St. Patrick (Miss.) 17-6
The buzz: Jaguars have allowed just six points through first two weeks.
This week: Friday at Hannan
10. Riverside (0-2) 10
Last week: Lost to Barbe 44-0
The buzz: Rugged schedule continues this week with second straight 5A opponent for 2A Rebels.
This week: Friday vs. Rummel