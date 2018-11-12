Welcome to Round 2 of the LHSAA football playoffs, where the games get even better.
In all, 23 teams from The New Orleans Advocate's coverage area are still alive and chasing their dreams of getting to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
The schedule doesn't disappoint as we look at the best games.
Top 5 games:
1. Zachary at Hahnville: This is a rematch of last year's Class 5A championship game won by Zachary. Hahnville no longer has game-changer Anthony "Pooka" Williams, but they now have a quarterback (Andrew Robison) who is a game-changer. He was ruled ineligible up until the last week of the season, but now he's back and makes a difference, evident by No. 22 Hahnville's first-round road win over No. 11 seed Walker.
2. Destrehan at Landry-Walker: Five-star running back John Emery and the Wildcats make the trip to Behrman Stadium to take on the Charging Buccaneers who have found their groove down the stretch of the season. Landry-Walker, winners of four straight all by double digits, is coming off a big road win over Barbe. Destrehan, meanwhile, has won eight in a row after its lone blemish to John Ehret.
3. De La Salle at Hannan: The Cavaliers made it to the Dome last year. The Hawks are undefeated. One of their seasons will come to an end Friday on the north shore. One of the teams' common opponents is Lusher. Hannan blanked Lusher 37-0 last week in the first round of the Division II playoffs. De La Salle beat Lusher 42-7 during the regular season. This game probably could go higher on this list.
4. Jesuit vs. John Curtis: OK, I know it's hard to think a Curtis game will be good considering the way the Patriots have steamrolled everything in their paths. But Jesuit did trail just 7-0 at halftime in their first meeting this season. Can they keep it close again?
5. Brother Martin vs. Rummel: The Raiders won the regular season game 17-0. But this is a different Crusaders team now. Freshman quarterback Garrett Mmahat has taken over, and the Crusaders have won three straight after it looked like their season was headed down the drain. They have allowed just eight points the past two weeks.
Possible upsets
Last week, we listed Hahnville and Landry-Walker in this category and both went on the road and delivered.
This week, we will pick No. 5 Newman going on the road to knock off No. 4 Calvary Baptist. Quarterback Martin Butcher has plenty of weapons for the Greenies to move ahead to the semifinals.
Also, Helen Cox. Terrell "Smoke" Brown and the Cougars are playing Northwood-Shreveport after going on the road and knocking off North DeSoto last week. Cox keeps the magic going.
Looking ahead
Lakeshore and Neville, if they take care of business Friday, could meet in the 4A quarterfinals for a second straight year. The Titans beat one of the state's most tradition-rich programs 55-24 a year ago on their way to the Dome.
Also, Rummel and Catholic High could meet in the Division I semifinals. But they first have to get past Brother Martin and St. Augustine this week.