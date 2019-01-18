Elijah Morgan wouldn’t say it was Jesuit’s cleanest game, but enough for the Blue Jays to hang on for a 50-38 win over Brother Martin.
Morgan — who finished with 24 points, four rebounds, an assist and a steal — sank 12 of 16 free throws, with 11 coming in the second half, helping the Blue Jays close the game.
“I think overall today it was a very sloppy game. None of our shots were really falling. So, I think it was important for us and for me to just see the ball go through the net and get to the free-throw line,” Morgan said. “I’m confident at the free-throw line and seeing the ball go through the net boosts my confidence to go back and get to the hole and dish it out, things like that.”
After a slow start in the first quarter on both ends, the Blue Jays used their ball movement to outpace the Crusaders in the first half, going up 25-10 at halftime.
Brother Martin (11-14, 2-3), however, trimmed the Jesuit lead to 42-36 with 3:44 to go but missed critical free throws, helping the Blue Jays hold the lead.
“I have no idea how many free throws we missed, but we lost by 12 and I guarantee it’s somewhere around there,” Brother Martin coach Chris Biehl said. “I’m proud of my boys. I don’t like saying that after losing a game, but Jesuit’s one of the better teams in the city and we could’ve folded early on, but we didn’t. They stuck to the game plan, they trusted each other and I would like to replay that first four or five minutes because we came out a little bit shaky.”
Jesuit coach Chris Jennings said that the Blue Jays’ ability to sink their late free throws helped stifle Brother Martin’s late rally.
“We were struggling scoring, and we couldn’t stop them, so thank goodness that we did get to the line,” Jennings said. “Any time you can make free throws to close out a game, that’s a good sign.
Morgan said the win helps the Blue Jays regain momentum after falling to District 9-5A-leading St. Aug. 65-46 on Tuesday night.
“It’s really important to bounce back with a win because we felt like we were a top team, but we just didn’t come out against St. Aug," Morgan said. "We needed this to bounce back and get our momentum back up and boost our confidence going into next week.”
The Blue Jays (22-5, 2-2) face Chalmette next in a non-district matchup Tuesday night, before getting into the final stretch of District 9-5A play, beginning next Friday against John Curtis.
“We got two losses (in District 9-5A). Holy Cross has one, St. Aug has none, so we’re kind of in the middle looking up, so if we can win a couple in the second round that we lost in the first round, then it’s good but those two teams are really good,” Jennings said.