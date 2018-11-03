A week ago, Sophie B. Wright celebrated the District 9-3A title with a win over Cohen.
This week, Cohen was doing the celebrating.
Clay Essex ran for 184 yards and four touchdowns on just 13 carries while also converting four 2-point conversions in a dominating 62-0 win over Thomas Jefferson at Hoss Memtsas Stadium.
Cohen’s defense held Thomas Jefferson to 31 total yards while forcing two turnovers, and the Green Hornets scored on all eight of their possessions.
Cohen (6-4, 3-1) was dominant on the ground in gaining 364 yards on 30 carries. Jamel Green rushed for 82 yards and Clifford Washington added a 47-yard run.
Essex was the show-stealer, however, with his dominant ground performance. He also completed a 30-yard pass and recovered a fumble on defense.
“It was tough this week coming off losing to Sophie but the kids were able to regroup early in the week,” said Cohen coach Ben Powell. “We got it going by taking it one day at a time and we were ready today.”
Now it's on to the playoffs for Cohen.
“We’re excited about the playoffs because it’s been about 10 or 11 years since we made it," Powell said. "We’ll enjoy this one for a few minutes and then when we find out who we’re playing we’ll get to work.”
Thomas Jefferson (1-9, 0-4) struggled to find its footing all day long in every aspect. The Jaguars completed just 4 of 15 passes, gained 12 yards on 16 rushing attempts. They lost two fumbles and picked up only four first downs, three of which came from 15 yard penalties committed by Cohen.
“I told the seniors good job for hanging in there during a rough season,” Thomas Jefferson coach Kevin Kelley said. “Hopefully our young guys will follow their work ethic and leadership.”
Essex set the pace on Cohen’s second play of the game as he ran took a carry from the left and reversed field for a 67-yard scoring run for an electric first play of the game. He scored again on the next possession on a 7-yard touchdown to increase the Green Hornets lead to 14-0.
In the second quarter, Essex was at it again. With Cohen facing third-and-22, Esses took a hand-off to the right and raced passed the Jaguars defense 53 yards for his third score of the game.
After marching down the field on the next possession, Andrew Green punched it in from the 1-yard line to continue the onslaught. Essex picked up his fourth touchdown on a 2-yard run on Cohen’s next possession.
The game went to a running clock in the second half, but that didn’t slow down Cohen as Clifford Washington and Jamel Green scored on runs of 47 and 44 yards in the third quarter. Joman Paul’s 2-yard run in the fourth wrapped up the scoring and left Cohen celebrating.