New Orleans area

Boys Basketball District Standings

 

(Results through Sunday, Jan. 13; *Denotes not competing for district championship.)

 

District 6-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Northshore                              11-11           4-0

Ponchatoula                             16-4            3-1

Slidell                                      15-7            3-1

Covington                                16-7            2-2

Hammond                                12-7            2-2

Mandeville                               10-9            1-3

St. Paul’s                                 10-10          1-3

Fontainebleau                          5-15            0-4

District 7-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Thibodaux                               19-2            5-0

H.L. Bourgeois                         14-9            3-1

Terrebonne                             13-11           2-2

East St. John                           7-18            2-2

Hahnville                                13-11           1-2

Destrehan                               16-7            1-3

Central Lafourche                    4-15            0-4

District 8-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

West Jefferson                         17-8            0-0

Bonnabel                                 15-4            0-0

Landry-Walker                          13-5            0-0

East Jefferson                           11-9            0-0

Chalmette                                9-13            0-0

Ehret                                       7-14            0-0

Higgins                                     4-8             0-0

Grace King                               5-17            0-0

District 9-5A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

St. Augustine                           22-2           3-0

Jesuit                                      21-3            3-1

Holy Cross                              19-5            3-1

Brother Martin                        11-13           2-2

John Curtis                              9-9             1-2

Shaw                                      10-13          0-3

Rummel                                  6-17            0-3

District 8-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Lakeshore                               18-2            0-0

Pearl River                              15-2            0-0

Salmen                                   12-7            0-0

Franklinton                             11-9            0-0

District 9-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Warren Easton                         12-8            0-0

McMain                                    12-10          0-0

Karr                                        7-12            0-0

Belle Chasse                           5-11             0-0

Helen Cox                               1-19            0-0

District 10-4A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Carver                                     19-3            0-0

Kennedy                                  14-9            0-0

NOMMA                                   10-4            0-0

McDonogh 35                           7-13            0-0

Riverdale                                 3-13            0-0

Ben Franklin                             2-12            0-0

District 7-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Hannan                                   12-8            1-0

Jewel Sumner                           9-9             1-0

Albany                                     13-10          1-1

Loranger                                  9-16            1-1

Bogalusa                                  9-12            0-2

District 9-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Sophie Wright                          22-3           0-0  

Thomas Jefferson                    7-9              0-0

KIPP Renaissance                    5-10            0-0

Cohen                                    3-11            0-0

International-N.O.                   2-10            0-0

Abramson-Sci                         1-15             0-0  

District 10-3A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Donaldsonville                         16-7           0-0

Lusher                                    13-8           0-0

De La Salle                             12-7            0-0

St. Charles Catholic                 10-8            0-0

St. James                               8-16            0-0

*Haynes                                 4-9             0-0

District 9-2A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Northlake Christian                  3-14            2-0

Independence                         9-5              1-0

Amite                                     4-15            1-0

Pope John Paul II                    10-10          0-2   

Pine                                       0-24           0-2

District 11-2A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Country Day                            14-7           1-0

M.L. King                                15-10          0-0

Riverside                                5-13            0-0

Livingston                              10-9            0-1

*Patrick Taylor                         6-5            0-0

District 12-2A

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

South Plaquemines                  12-9            0-0

Newman                                 6-7              0-0

Fisher                                     1-4              0-0

Einstein                                  1-10            0-0

District 8-1A**

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

KIPP B.T. Washington               12-12          0-0

St. Martin’s                              6-6             0-0

Varnado                                  6-11            0-0

Clark                                      4-7              0-0

West St. John                          4-13            0-0

Ecole Classique                        3-4             0-0

Houma Christian                      3-12            0-0

Covenant Christian                  1-14             0-0

Ridgewood                               0-8             0-0                      

**District 8-1A is scheduled to play a district tournament to determine a champion on Feb. 13-15 rather than play a district schedule.

District 7-B

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Runnels                                   20-11          0-0

Holden                                     16-10         0-0

Crescent City                           12-11          0-0

Kenner Discovery                      7-12           0-0

Maurepas                                 6-15           0-0

Mount Hermon                         6-18            0-0

*Morris Jeff                              1-2             0-0

District 8-C

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Jehovah-Jireh                         24-4            0-0

Family Christian                     10-20           0-0

LSD                                         1-1            0-0

Christ Episcopal                     4-11             0-0

Brighton                                 0-4             0-0

District 9-C

Team                                      Overall     Dist.

Phoenix                                   11-9            0-0

Grand Isle                               5-8              0-0

Lutheran                                 1-7              0-0

