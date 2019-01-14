New Orleans area
Boys Basketball District Standings
Editor’s note: Coaches should contact Nathan Brown at nbrown@theadvocate.com or Mike Strom at themikestrom@gmail.com regarding omissions and corrections.
(Results through Sunday, Jan. 13; *Denotes not competing for district championship.)
District 6-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Northshore 11-11 4-0
Ponchatoula 16-4 3-1
Slidell 15-7 3-1
Covington 16-7 2-2
Hammond 12-7 2-2
Mandeville 10-9 1-3
St. Paul’s 10-10 1-3
Fontainebleau 5-15 0-4
District 7-5A
Team Overall Dist.
Thibodaux 19-2 5-0
H.L. Bourgeois 14-9 3-1
Terrebonne 13-11 2-2
East St. John 7-18 2-2
Hahnville 13-11 1-2
Destrehan 16-7 1-3
Central Lafourche 4-15 0-4
District 8-5A
Team Overall Dist.
West Jefferson 17-8 0-0
Bonnabel 15-4 0-0
Landry-Walker 13-5 0-0
East Jefferson 11-9 0-0
Chalmette 9-13 0-0
Ehret 7-14 0-0
Higgins 4-8 0-0
Grace King 5-17 0-0
District 9-5A
Team Overall Dist.
St. Augustine 22-2 3-0
Jesuit 21-3 3-1
Holy Cross 19-5 3-1
Brother Martin 11-13 2-2
John Curtis 9-9 1-2
Shaw 10-13 0-3
Rummel 6-17 0-3
District 8-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Lakeshore 18-2 0-0
Pearl River 15-2 0-0
Salmen 12-7 0-0
Franklinton 11-9 0-0
District 9-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Warren Easton 12-8 0-0
McMain 12-10 0-0
Karr 7-12 0-0
Belle Chasse 5-11 0-0
Helen Cox 1-19 0-0
District 10-4A
Team Overall Dist.
Carver 19-3 0-0
Kennedy 14-9 0-0
NOMMA 10-4 0-0
McDonogh 35 7-13 0-0
Riverdale 3-13 0-0
Ben Franklin 2-12 0-0
District 7-3A
Team Overall Dist.
Hannan 12-8 1-0
Jewel Sumner 9-9 1-0
Albany 13-10 1-1
Loranger 9-16 1-1
Bogalusa 9-12 0-2
District 9-3A
Team Overall Dist.
Sophie Wright 22-3 0-0
Thomas Jefferson 7-9 0-0
KIPP Renaissance 5-10 0-0
Cohen 3-11 0-0
International-N.O. 2-10 0-0
Abramson-Sci 1-15 0-0
District 10-3A
Team Overall Dist.
Donaldsonville 16-7 0-0
Lusher 13-8 0-0
De La Salle 12-7 0-0
St. Charles Catholic 10-8 0-0
St. James 8-16 0-0
*Haynes 4-9 0-0
District 9-2A
Team Overall Dist.
Northlake Christian 3-14 2-0
Independence 9-5 1-0
Amite 4-15 1-0
Pope John Paul II 10-10 0-2
Pine 0-24 0-2
District 11-2A
Team Overall Dist.
Country Day 14-7 1-0
M.L. King 15-10 0-0
Riverside 5-13 0-0
Livingston 10-9 0-1
*Patrick Taylor 6-5 0-0
District 12-2A
Team Overall Dist.
South Plaquemines 12-9 0-0
Newman 6-7 0-0
Fisher 1-4 0-0
Einstein 1-10 0-0
District 8-1A**
Team Overall Dist.
KIPP B.T. Washington 12-12 0-0
St. Martin’s 6-6 0-0
Varnado 6-11 0-0
Clark 4-7 0-0
West St. John 4-13 0-0
Ecole Classique 3-4 0-0
Houma Christian 3-12 0-0
Covenant Christian 1-14 0-0
Ridgewood 0-8 0-0
**District 8-1A is scheduled to play a district tournament to determine a champion on Feb. 13-15 rather than play a district schedule.
District 7-B
Team Overall Dist.
Runnels 20-11 0-0
Holden 16-10 0-0
Crescent City 12-11 0-0
Kenner Discovery 7-12 0-0
Maurepas 6-15 0-0
Mount Hermon 6-18 0-0
*Morris Jeff 1-2 0-0
District 8-C
Team Overall Dist.
Jehovah-Jireh 24-4 0-0
Family Christian 10-20 0-0
LSD 1-1 0-0
Christ Episcopal 4-11 0-0
Brighton 0-4 0-0
District 9-C
Team Overall Dist.
Phoenix 11-9 0-0
Grand Isle 5-8 0-0
Lutheran 1-7 0-0