Senior Night helped pull Chapelle out of a rut.
The Chipmunks have been on a roll for most of the season, but hadn’t played their best volleyball leading into a home match against Fontainebleau on Wednesday night.
Chapelle honored its eight seniors prior to the match, then went out and took a straight-set victory, 25-15, 25-12, 25-19.
The Chipmunks (30-9) had lost four of their previous six matches and in the one before that stretch started they needed a turnaround midway through the fifth set to squeak past Dominican.
“We had a rough stretch,” Chapelle coach Anne Marie Stelly said. “Even against Dominican we weren’t playing how we normally play. We were in a rut even yesterday (a four-set loss at Vandebilt Catholic).
“But they came together as a team tonight and took care of business. They were prepared and ready to honor the seniors. I think that gave them some incentive. We needed a win and they wanted it.”
The seniors led the way as Rebecca Lacour had 27 assists, Meagan Scuderi had 22 digs and Sydne Lally had 10 kills.
“It was very special,” Lacour said. “We came together as a team and played as one unit. You could feel the energy and we picked each other up.”
The Bulldogs (28-12) were playing one night after wrapping up the Division 5-I district title with a four-set victory at Slidell.
“I don’t have any excuses,” Fontainebleau coach Kacie Mule said. “You’ve got to play every day whether you win or lose. We were inconsistent offensively and just couldn’t put the ball down. We didn’t execute like we normally do.
“Chapelle played well. They’re very well balanced. It was their Senior Night and they came out and executed.”
The Chipmunks were clinging to a 9-8 lead in the first set before a kill by Lally helped trigger a 5-0 run.
The Bulldogs got within 16-12 on a kill by Grace Lorio, but Chapelle scored the next four points and finished the set with four more in a row, the final coming on a kill by Lally.
Fontainebleau scored the first three points of the second set, but Chapelle quickly turned things around. Senior Hannah Volpi had consecutive kills during a 10-run that put the Chipmunks in command.
They also had runs of 6-0 and 4-0 before scoring the final three points of the set, ending it on an ace by Scuderi.
The third set was the most competitive. The Bulldogs held a 12-10 lead before the Chipmunks scored five straight points to take the lead for good. Fontainebleau got within 18-16, but Chapelle scored the next three points to regain command.
Both teams finish the regular season with a home match Thursday. Fontainebleau hosts Country Day and Chapelle hosts Mount Carmel.
Fontainebleau 15 12 19
Chapelle 25 25 25
Fontainebleau leaders: Emily Mathews (10 kills, 1 ace), Isabela Schilleci 14 assists, Stephanie Schurr (16 digs).
Chapelle leaders: Meagan Scuderi (22 digs, 2 aces), Rebecca Lacour (27 assists), Sydne Lally (10 kills, 2 blocks).