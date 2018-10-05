It didn’t take long for Cohen to get started against Ben Franklin on Friday night at Pan American Stadium.
On the first play from scrimmage, Myron Thomas took a handoff 56 yards for a touchdown, and the Green Hornets didn’t look back in the 52-0 win.
Cohen established a 24-0 lead by the end of the first quarter and 44-0 by halftime.
After Friday’s win, Cohen — ranked No. 10 in The New Orleans Advocate’s Small School Super 10 — has won its past two games by a combined score of 106-0.
Cohen was able to rotate eight backs into the game and finished with 406 yards rushing. Four runners rushed for seven scores.
“We can field three or four guys that are able to get in there and pound it out and be physical with people,” said Cohen coach Ben Powell.
Jamel Green shined for the Green Hornets and finished 11 carries for 189 yards and three touchdowns. Clay Essex added 114 yards.
“It feels great," Green said. "I don’t know how to put it. I just came out the gate knowing that I was going to get three touchdowns. It was very fun, especially running with my brother (Essex)."
Essex scored two touchdowns on 10 carries.
“I wanted to go for three (scores), but I didn’t get what I wanted, but it feels pretty good being with the team and celebrating our second win in a row during Homecoming and beating them 52-0,” Essex said.
Essex also said he and Green have a friendly competition among the running back group, helping push one another.
“He’s (Green) catching up with me, but we have another chance next week and I’m going to try to rush for more yards than him,” Essex added. “We just have to show the young guys how to be a monster and ball out.”
The Green Hornets also had a strong performance on defense, holding the Falcons to only 56 total yards and two first downs.
“The way we play offense is kind of the way we play defense," Powell said. "It’s a mentality of really being ultra-physical and hitting you over and over again. It’s kind of been something we’ve hung our hat on — stopping the run and running the football."
Ben Franklin has lost two straight after starting the season with four wins. Coach Wally Scott said the Falcons (4-2) need to improve against the run to compete down the stretch.
“They just beat us. They ran over us, through us, every which way,” he said. “We have to get a lot tougher. We have to get a lot better if we want to compete with teams like that.”
Powell said the win re-energizes Cohen (3-3) as it heads into District 9-3A competition.
“Getting a win last week, getting a win this week, really helps us with communicating that you have to keep working and keep pushing, and working and building every single day,” Powell said. “It helps the kids with that buy in of, if we keep pushing and pushing, we’re going to see some results on the field."