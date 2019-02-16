Michael Dufour and Philip Pearce each scored goals to lead the St. Paul’s Wolves to a 2-1 victory over the St. Amant Gators in a Division I semifinal at Hunter Stadium in Covington.
The Wolves (26-1-4) advance to the state championship game next Saturday, when they will face Jesuit who defeated Northshore 1-0 in a repeat of last year’s final that the Blue Jays won 2-1.
“The second half we were all over them” said St. Paul’s coach Sean Moser. “I was disappointed in our effort in the first half. That’s something we need to clean up. We faced Jesuit earlier this season, but both teams are completely different now.”
Dufour got the Wolves off to a 1-0 lead when he scored on a header off a corner kick from Conner Walmsley in the 30th minute.
The Gators (21-4-1) were outshot in the first half 4-2 and didn’t get their first shot on goal until the 33rd minute. Both shots came within a minute of each other and was St. Amant's only real offense.
St. Paul’s increased its lead to 2-0 in the 47th minute on Pearce's diving header. He was assisted by Raleigh Martin.
“Next week will be a good opportunity for revenge for us,” Pearce said. “All season we took it one game at a time. We didn’t look ahead.”
“They’re conditioning and depth caught up to us in the second half,” St. Amant coach Adrian Garcia said. “On a hot night like this, we just hit a wall. But I’m so proud of this senior class. Hopefully they have taken us from a good program to an elite program.”
The Wolves outshot the Gators 14-4 for the game including 9-2 in the second half.
St. Amant got its only goal in the 79th minute. Jackson Carter launched a shot towards the goal and it bounced high and went in.
Wolves goalkeeper Trace Roberts made only one save.
Gators goalkeeper Seth Hillegass had seven saves as he faced pressure throughout.
“We started off slow this game,” Dufour said. “But I got a free header and knocked it in. It seemed like I was the only one that jumped. We haven’t forgotten last year and are looking forward to the rematch.”