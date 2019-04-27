In a series dominated by stout pitching on both sides, fitting that the difference between victory and defeat came down to the final pitch.
Holy Cross reliever Bryan Broussard induced an infield popup with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning Saturday evening to preserve a 2-1 victory against Jesuit and a double-header sweep at John Ryan Stadium that advanced the Tigers to the Division I state quarterfinals.
Holy Cross starters Chandler Welch and Nico Saltaformaggio were outstanding on Saturday with Welch tossing a complete game one-hitter in a 1-0 afternoon victory that evened the series at 1-1 prior to Saltaformaggio allowing only one run while working an impressive 6 1/3 innings in the decisive night cap finished by Broussard.
Saturday’s doubleheader sweep gave ninth-seeded Holy Cross a 3-2 advantage in five games played against their eighth-seeded Catholic League rivals this season that included a split of their two District 9-5A regular-season contests.
“It’s an incredible feeling to win with this team,’’ Saltaformaggio, the Tigers’ No. 3 starter best known for being the team’s third-hole hitter, said. “We played great in both games. Great defense, great pitching. It always feels great to win.’’
Holy Cross (16-16) advances to face top-seeded Catholic in a best-of-three quarterfinals series that is scheduled to be played Friday and Saturday in Baton Rouge. Catholic was one of four seeds to have a regional round bye.
Holy Cross and Catholic have played once this season with the Bears taking a 7-6 victory more than two months ago on Feb. 23 in the East Ascension Stephen Richardson Tournament.
Welch (5-1) struck out five and walked none after surrendering a one-out double to Jesuit catcher Parker Serio in the top of the second in game two while right fielder Cade Simpson and left fielder Davis Stephens doubled and singled to lead off the bottom of the second to account for the lone run.
In the series finale, Saltaformaggio (2-4) struck out two, walked four and allowed one earned run in 6 1/3 innings before giving way to Broussard.
Pinch hitter Joel Guerra and second baseman Seth Dardar had singled and walked respectively with one out in the seventh for Jesuit resulting in Broussard replacing Saltaformaggio.
Broussard, Holy Cross’ starting center fielder, walked the first batter he faced to load the bases and then recorded a strikeout looking before walking Jesuit catcher Zack Casebonne to force in a run and narrow the lead to 2-1.
It then took eight pitches and full count of 3-2 before Broussard coaxed an infield popup to send the Tigers into exultation.
“I think our mentality was you can’t take nothing from nothing,’’ Broussard said. “We had nothing to lose, so why not go out and have some fun.’’
A triple by designed hitter Davis Stephens and infield grounder by catcher Luke St. Amant produced the first of two Tigers runs in the third in the finale. Courtesy runner Max Licciardi, running in place of St. Amant, came around to score via an infield hit by shortstop Gavin Schulz and a RBI-single by Saltaformaggio.
Stephens accounted for the lone run in Saturday’s opener with a RBI-single in the bottom of the second that followed a leadoff double by right fielder Cade Simpson.
“I feel like it’s fitting for a series as close as this to come down to the last pitch,’’ Holy Cross coach Trey Guillot said. “We felt good with Chandler going in the second game. We had decided coming in that if it comes down to one game with our season on the line, who do we want to pitch, and that was Chandler. Then Nico gave us his best game of the season.’’
Jesuit (23-12) had taken 1-0 series lead with a 2-1 victory on Friday night at John Ryan that featured a complete-game two-hitter by Will Hellmers that bested a six-inning four-hitter by Holy Cross starter Lance Lauve.
Saturday’s Blue Jays starters, Brenden Berggren (6-3) and Will Moran (3-5), nearly answered Welch, Saltaformaggio and Broussard pitch for pitch in limiting the Tigers to two earned runs and three total.
Moran struck out three, walked two and allowed one earned run in a five-hitter in the final game after Berggren allowed one run in six innings while scattering eight hits with seven strikeouts and no walks in Saturday’s opener.
The two pitching staffs allowed just 7 runs collectively in the three games that ran one hour, 31 minutes in the finale following consecutive games lasting one hour, 20 minutes each.
“It was two well-pitched ballgames by both sides and we came up short both times,’’ Jesuit coach Kenny Goodlett said. “We felt confident going into (Saturday). We didn’t get enough hits on the board, but we felt like had some decent at-bats in the second game. So you tip your hat to their guys. We loaded the bases there at the end and we came up short.’’
DIVISION I REGIONAL SERIES
Holy Cross 2, Jesuit 1 (Game 3)
Holy Cross 002 000 0– 2-0-0
Jesuit 000 000 1 – 1-5-3
Top hitters: Holy Cross – Bryan Broussard 2-4; Davis Stephens 1-3, 3B, RS; Nico Saltaformaggio 1-4, RBI; Gavin Schulz 1-4. Jesuit – Tripp Haddad 2-4; Zack Casebonne 1-3, RBI; Brian Valigosky 1-3; Joel Guerra 1-1.
Winning pitcher: Nico Saltaformaggio, Holy Cross, 2-4. Losing pitcher: Will Moran, Jesuit, 3-5.
Team records: Holy Cross 16-16; Jesuit, 23-12. Holy Cross wins the series, 2-1.
Holy Cross 1, Jesuit 0 (Game 2)
Jesuit 000 000 0 – 0-1-0
Holy Cross 010 000 x – 1-8-0
Top hitters: Jesuit – Parker Serio 1-3. Zack Casebonne 1-2; Will Hellmers 1-3. Holy Cross – Bryan Broussard 3-3; Davis Stephens 2-3, RBI; Cade Simpson 1-2, RS; Adrian Aguilar 1-3; Gavin Schulz 1-3, 2B.
Winning pitcher: Chandler Welch, Holy Cross, 5-1. Losing pitcher: Brenden Berggren, Jesuit, 6-3.
Team records: Jesuit, 23-11; Holy Cross 15-16. Series tied 1-1.