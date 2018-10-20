Monday
Academy of Our Lady at Central Catholic
Christ Episcopal at First Baptist Christian
Covenant Christian at Cox
Ben Franklin at Haynes
Easton at West St. John
Ehret at Fisher
International High School at Ridgewood
Livingston Collegiate at Carver
Lusher at Central Lafourche
Lutcher at St. Michael
Lutheran at Kenner Discovery
Martin Luther King Jr. Charter at Cohen
Sophie B. Wright at Thomas Jefferson
South Plaquemines at East St. John
St. Charles Catholic at St. Katharine Drexel
Ursuline at Belle Chasse
Tuesday
Amite at Pearl River
Belle Chasse at Mandeville
Ben Franklin at Easton
Chalmette at Bonnabel
Chapelle at Vandebilt Catholic
Christ Episcopal at Ecole Classique
Country Day at St. Martin’s
Cox at Landry-Walker
Dominican at Mount Carmel
East St. John at Central Lafourche
Einstein Charter at South Plaquemines
Fisher at Newman
Hahnville at Thibodaux
Hammond at Covington
Higgins at Grace King
H.L. Bourgeois at Destrehan
International High School at Patrick Taylor
Karr at Academy of Our Lady
Kenner Discovery at Riverside
KIPP Booker T. Washington at First Baptist
KIPP Renaissance at Sci Academy
Lutheran at Varnado
McDonogh 35 at East Jefferson
Northlake Christian at Pope John Paul II
Northshore at Ponchatoula
Ridgewood at Crescent City
Salmen at Lakeshore
Slidell at Fontainebleau
Sophie B. Wright at Martin Luther King Jr. Charter
St. Katharine Drexel at McGehee
St. Scholastica at Franklinton
St. Thomas Aquinas at Archbishop Hannan
Thomas Jefferson at Cohen
West Jefferson at Ehret
Wednesday
Ben Franklin at De La Salle
Bonnabel at West Jefferson
Christ Episcopal at Franklinton
Crescent City at Ursuline
Destrehan at Ascension Catholic
Fisher at Cox
Fontainebleau at Chapelle
Hahnville at South Terrebonne
Kenner Discovery at St. Martin’s
KIPP Renaissance at McDonogh 35
Landry-Walker at East Jefferson
Livingston Collegiate at South Plaquemines
Lusher at Dominican
Parkview Baptist at Lutcher
Pearl River at Salmen
Pope John Paul II at St. Joseph’s Academy
St. Charles Catholic at West St. John
Thomas Jefferson at Haynes
Thursday
Academy of Our Lady at Belle Chasse
Christ Episcopal at Lutheran
Cohen at Sophie B. Wright
Country Day at Fontainebleau
Cox at Lusher
Crescent City at Carver
Destrehan at St. Charles Catholic
Ecole Classique at KIPP Booker T. Washington
Einstein Charter at Fisher
First Baptist at Varnado
Franklinton at Salmen
Higgins at H.L. Bourgeois
International High School at Thomas Jefferson
Lakeshore at St. Scholastica
Landry-Walker at Karr
Lutheran at Christ Episcopal
McGehee at Curtis
Mount Carmel at Chapelle
Riverside at Archbishop Hannan
Sacred Heart at Newman
Slidell at Northshore
Sophie B. Wright at Patrick Taylor
St. Mary’s at KIPP Renaissance
Friday
Archbishop Hannan at ESA Tourney
Kenner Discovery at Riverdale
Lakeshore at Dunham Tourney
Mandeville at Dunham Tourney
St. Scholastica at Dunham Tourney
Saturday
Archbishop Hannan at ESA Tourney
Cabrini at Country Day
KIPP Booker T. Washington at Varnado
Lakeshore at Dunham Tourney
Mandeville at Dunham Tourney
St. Scholastica at Dunham Tourney
Teurlings Catholic at Chapelle