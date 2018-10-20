Monday

Academy of Our Lady at Central Catholic

Christ Episcopal at First Baptist Christian

Covenant Christian at Cox

Ben Franklin at Haynes

Easton at West St. John

Ehret at Fisher

International High School at Ridgewood

Livingston Collegiate at Carver

Lusher at Central Lafourche

Lutcher at St. Michael

Lutheran at Kenner Discovery

Martin Luther King Jr. Charter at Cohen

Sophie B. Wright at Thomas Jefferson

South Plaquemines at East St. John

St. Charles Catholic at St. Katharine Drexel

Ursuline at Belle Chasse

Tuesday

Amite at Pearl River

Belle Chasse at Mandeville

Ben Franklin at Easton

Chalmette at Bonnabel

Chapelle at Vandebilt Catholic

Christ Episcopal at Ecole Classique

Country Day at St. Martin’s

Cox at Landry-Walker

Dominican at Mount Carmel

East St. John at Central Lafourche

Einstein Charter at South Plaquemines

Fisher at Newman

Hahnville at Thibodaux

Hammond at Covington

Higgins at Grace King

H.L. Bourgeois at Destrehan

International High School at Patrick Taylor

Karr at Academy of Our Lady

Kenner Discovery at Riverside

KIPP Booker T. Washington at First Baptist

KIPP Renaissance at Sci Academy

Lutheran at Varnado

McDonogh 35 at East Jefferson

Northlake Christian at Pope John Paul II

Northshore at Ponchatoula

Ridgewood at Crescent City

Salmen at Lakeshore

Slidell at Fontainebleau

Sophie B. Wright at Martin Luther King Jr. Charter

St. Katharine Drexel at McGehee

St. Scholastica at Franklinton

St. Thomas Aquinas at Archbishop Hannan

Thomas Jefferson at Cohen

West Jefferson at Ehret

Wednesday

Ben Franklin at De La Salle

Bonnabel at West Jefferson

Christ Episcopal at Franklinton

Crescent City at Ursuline

Destrehan at Ascension Catholic

Fisher at Cox

Fontainebleau at Chapelle

Hahnville at South Terrebonne

Kenner Discovery at St. Martin’s

KIPP Renaissance at McDonogh 35

Landry-Walker at East Jefferson

Livingston Collegiate at South Plaquemines

Lusher at Dominican

Parkview Baptist at Lutcher

Pearl River at Salmen

Pope John Paul II at St. Joseph’s Academy

St. Charles Catholic at West St. John

Thomas Jefferson at Haynes

Thursday

Academy of Our Lady at Belle Chasse

Christ Episcopal at Lutheran

Cohen at Sophie B. Wright

Country Day at Fontainebleau

Cox at Lusher

Crescent City at Carver

Destrehan at St. Charles Catholic

Ecole Classique at KIPP Booker T. Washington

Einstein Charter at Fisher

First Baptist at Varnado

Franklinton at Salmen

Higgins at H.L. Bourgeois

International High School at Thomas Jefferson

Lakeshore at St. Scholastica

Landry-Walker at Karr

Lutheran at Christ Episcopal

McGehee at Curtis

Mount Carmel at Chapelle

Riverside at Archbishop Hannan

Sacred Heart at Newman

Slidell at Northshore

Sophie B. Wright at Patrick Taylor

St. Mary’s at KIPP Renaissance

Friday

Archbishop Hannan at ESA Tourney

Kenner Discovery at Riverdale

Lakeshore at Dunham Tourney

Mandeville at Dunham Tourney

St. Scholastica at Dunham Tourney

Saturday

Archbishop Hannan at ESA Tourney

Cabrini at Country Day

KIPP Booker T. Washington at Varnado

Lakeshore at Dunham Tourney

Mandeville at Dunham Tourney

St. Scholastica at Dunham Tourney

Teurlings Catholic at Chapelle

